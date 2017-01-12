Home > Research > OEMs and Markets Research > BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021

BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021

January 12, 2017

BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021

BMW reported group-wides sales in 2016 of 2.37 million units, a company record for the sixth successive year. This exclusive Automotive World report examines the outlook for the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce marques in the period to 2021, a period in which the company will expand primarily by widening its product range and building out capacity in emerging markets.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Background
  • Chapter 2: Strategic Plan
  • Chapter 3: Sales & model plans
  • Chapter 4: Production
  • Appendix (Excel)
    • BMW Group model plans
    • BMW Group production by brand and model (2012-2016)
    • BMW Group production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017