ZF Technology Center inaugurated in India

ZF Friedrichshafen AG inaugurated its Technology Center in India on Thursday in the presence of K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce of the Telangana Government. The India Technology Center (ITC) will focus on developing advanced electronics and software solutions for automotive and industrial applications. This will reinforce ZF’s global research and development network while expanding local product development in India.

“ZF is growing substantially in many regions and this is especially true in India. We are delighted to now be part of the business hub in Hyderabad known as the Innovation Center,” said ZF’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stefan Sommer during the inauguration ceremony. “In a dynamically changing and increasingly digital world, speed is of the essence. We are proud to have been able to set up the India Technology Center so quickly.” ZF firstly announced plans to build the ITC in September 2016. A total of €15 million is planned to be invested in the facility, continuing over the next five years, with 2,500 engineers employed by 2020.

Mamatha Chamarthi, chief digital officer at ZF, added: “The India Technology Center fits seamlessly into ZF’s research and development network and will become a pillar of innovation for the company. The demand for software solutions is growing, and ZF is increasing its capacity in this field exponentially. This will help us support our customers’ growth aspirations in both the global and local markets.”

In collaboration with the global engineering teams, the Technology Center’s activities will focus mainly on electronics and software innovations. At the same time, the ITC is also boosting local research and product development. ZF is taking advantage of the country’s large talent pool to further develop its portfolio of intelligent mechanical systems.

“We are happy to welcome ZF to Telangana and will extend all of our support to the organization,” said K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce of the Telangana Government. “Telangana offers a first-class infrastructure along with an industry-friendly environment. With an industry leader like ZF coming to Hyderabad, it is going to further reinforce our position as a growing hub for the automotive industry.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.