Yokohama Tire Corporation’s VP of sales leaves company

Longtime tire industry veteran and current VP of sales, Rick Phillips, is leaving Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) after almost two decades to pursue other opportunities.

Phillips joined Yokohama in 1999 and moved up the ranks from district sales manager to manager of commercial sales. He was promoted to director of commercial sales in 2011, followed by senior director of commercial and OTR sales in 2013, then VP of sales in 2015.

“We sincerely wish Rick well with his new endeavor and thank him for his contributions,” said Jeff Barna, YTC COO. “Yokohama’s leadership team is committed to maintaining the strong momentum that we are experiencing and will be moving quickly to fill this important position.”

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.