Yokohama Tire Corporation’s new ultra-high-performance ADVAN A052 hits the streets

Street-legal and race-ready, Yokohama Tire Corporation’s new ultra-high-performance ADVAN A052 is ready to roll.

Geared toward sports car, track day and race enthusiasts, the A052 is the latest addition to the iconic ADVAN line of fast, extreme grip tires for street and track, and is available in 19 sizes, from 16- to 18-inch. New features include an all-new asymmetric tread pattern and special compound derived from Yokohama’s extensive racing heritage.

“The A052 is engineered for superior handling, increased traction and improved lap times,” said Andrew Briggs, senior director of tire business planning, product planning and sales operations. “It delivers proven performance and extremely high levels of wet and dry grip.”

ADVAN A052 benefits include:

Powerful cornering capability is accomplished thanks to the new asymmetric pattern, which features a stable outer compound rib with a notched micro groove (for enhanced heat dissipation). Straight-line stability, plus outstanding wet traction, are supplied by the two wide inner circumferential grooves.

Extreme grip (wet and dry), as well as improved fuel efficiency, are produced from the new MS compound that features Yokohama’s stout motorsports technology.

A052 applications include high-performance cars such as the Porsche 911, Mercedes C63 AMG, BMW M3, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, Subaru WRX STI and many more.

