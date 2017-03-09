Yokohama Tire Corporation announces new Jeep compass equipped with GEOLANDAR G055 tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation’s OE program continues to expand as FCA US LLC has selected the Yokohama GEOLANDAR G055 as one of the tire suppliers for its all-new Jeep Compass. The fitment will cover the North American market, including Canada, in size 225/55R18 98H.

“This selection was made after many years of testing and validation to provide a tire that meets the exacting specifications for FCA US,” said Andrew Zeisser, Yokohama Tire Corporation director of OE sales. “We’re proud to be on the Compass, which is positioned for huge success. It’s also an honor to be a continued OE partner with FCA US.”

“The GEOLANDAR G055 will provide more performance and comfort for Jeep Compass customers,” said Zeisser. “It features all-season performance and extended treadlife, thanks to Yokohama’s advanced orange oil technology.”

Benefits of the GEOLANDAR G055 include:

Superior traction in wet and wintry conditions: transition grooves with notch sipes work together to create biting edges while maintaining tread block rigidity for improved mileage and handling.

Confident wet handling: circumferential zigzag grooves resist hydroplaning by channeling water away from the tread and provide aggressive edges even as the tread wears.

Road noise minimized: an integrated shoulder and full nylon cover improves stability while resisting irregular wear.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.