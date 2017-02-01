Yokohama Tire Corporation to adjust prices up to 7 percent on all tires, effective April 1

Yokohama Tire Corporation announced today that it will increase prices by up to 7 percent on all of its tires sold in the U.S., including consumer, commercial and off-the-road (OTR). The increase will go into effect April 1.

“This pricing action is necessitated by the high cost of raw materials and freight expenses that have impacted us in 2016 and will continue to be a factor in the business,” said Rick Phillips, Yokohama Tire vice president of sales. “As always, Yokohama will continue to bring the best product to market at competitive prices.”

Phillips added that some in-line adjustments across consumer, commercial and OTR lines will be determined within the month.

