Yazaki: Regarding the administrative monetary penalty payment order from the Federal Court of Australia for the automotive wire harness cartel

Our company has been adjudged surcharge payment order of 9.5 million AUD for the automotive wire harness cartel from the Federal Court of Australia on the 9 May 2017 (Japan time).

This is the same case that on-site inspections were simultaneously conducted on the 24 February 2010 in Japan, US, Europe, and ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) started a lawsuit to request administrative action on December 2012.

Our company has always worked in the observance of law, corporate ethics and social norm, but we will further endeavor to strengthen our compliance across all group companies both domestically and overseas.

We will assess and check the content of the orders, and cautiously consider the most appropriate response.

