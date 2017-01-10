Yanfeng Automotive Interiors reveals XiM autonomous vehicle interior at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, the world’s largest supplier of automotive interiors, unveiled its vehicle interior concept, called the Experience in Motion demonstrator 2017 (XiM17), at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. With a focus on Experience in Motion, the concept features more than 25 innovations, offering new consumer experiences for future autonomous vehicles.

“We focused the concept design to meet the future needs and expectations of consumers when it comes to the interior of the vehicle, as well as to enhance the overall autonomous driving experience,” said Han Hendriks, chief technology officer, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. “Representing our theme, Experience in Motion, the XiM17 offers leading innovations that provide flexibility in the vehicle, allowing for optimal capabilities and comfort for various situations.”

The XiM17 helps answer the question, “What will people do in their vehicle, if they no longer have to drive?”

The XiM17 interior is designed to enable the use of several modes: lounge; meeting; family; and driving, enabling the autonomous vehicle to be used in various ways, by multiple people. It features a system that allows for interior flexibility to support multiple seat and floor console positions in the vehicle allowing for different ways of engaging.

Driving Mode is a traditional interior layout with all seats facing forward, allowing for a practical environment that facilitates driving and supports passenger lifestyles. Features include:

An overhead console – features the stop-start button and PRND selector, which frees up cabin space for vehicle occupants;

Invisible A-pillar – allows for greater visibility and safety;

Separated floor console – a front and rear floor console that can be combined, features the seamless integration of displays and control functions, powered StowSmart finger print lock, easy-table, multi-function cup holder with personal electronics management on the front floor console; a coolbox featuring a powered tambour door and a 2-way push opening drawer and self-collapsible cup holders on the rear floor console;

A one handed, single motion fold-out Ori-table from rear door panel armrest for working, writing or other activities; and

Under door panel armrest storage – the new functionality provides enhanced storage in the door panel, with an optional wireless charging plate.

Family mode interior brings people together to better engage, where the seatback of the front seats rotate inward and the rear console moves forward allowing the rear seats to come together in the center. Highlights of this mode include:

Combined rear seat – this feature brings the front and rear seats together and moves the rear console forward, allowing rear passengers to completely view the large display screen located in the instrument panel;

Swing back seats – with a 16 degree rotation of the front seatbacks, this allows the driver and passenger to better engage more comfortably with rear seat passengers;

A slim air vent – a slim air vent to control climate with gestural control; and

Cool box with powered tambour door – located in the rear console, the tambour door allows for easily accessed storage space for beverages in the console.

Meeting mode is an extension of the office. The driver seat moves to the back of the vehicle, while the passenger seat moves forward and rotates 180 degrees allowing occupants to face each other. This creates a new and unique experience of the interior space. Features of this mode include:

180 degree passenger seat rotation – the rotation allows face-to-face communication in the interior;

Fold away rear seat – second row folds and is stored in the back of the vehicle with a clean, refined appearance;

Floor console with powered soft tambour door – located in the front console, the tambour door features power open/close that is optimally located from an ergonomic perspective. A fingertip lock allows the driver to lock items with their finger print; and

Floor console featuring easy table – two individual trays located in the floor console that can be used separately by the driver and passenger or come together to form a larger table; with a convenient one-hand operation to open or close.

Lounge mode is a transformational space helping transition from “tasking” to socializing. With the front seats moved to the rearmost position, is an environment that offers passengers the option to relax or work. This mode includes:

Smart Surface door panel and floor console – Smart surface that combines control/information panel with decorative trim seamlessly. The decorative surface smartly turns into the user interface when you need it. It can be configured to show personalized information and control technologies accessible in front and back based on seating position, enabling activation and control of various functions throughout the interior;

A large overhead screen – where the display panel acts like a sunroof, but can also show mood-changing images or act as interior task light;

Perforated leather lighting – an innovative solution to engage ambient lighting through a soft finish instead of a hard surface; and

Instrument panel storage – large storage in the center of the instrument panel with a sliding opening door for easy access. There’s also another passenger drawer for additional storage organization.

