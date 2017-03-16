Yanfeng Automotive Interiors celebrates top automotive suppliers at Supplier Performance Awards event

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, the world’s largest supplier of automotive interiors, recognized 24 of its suppliers at the company’s Americas Supplier Performance Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 9 at its technical center in Holland, Mich.

“We are honored to recognize our top suppliers in North America for their strong leadership, diligence, engagement, anticipation of requirements, and for displaying excellence during the past year,” said Jim Bos, vice president, global procurement for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. “They serve as outstanding role models for our other suppliers.”

The Supplier Performance Awards celebrate the company’s top suppliers for their outstanding records in the areas of quality, cost, logistics, development, technology and service.

Supplier of the Year Award recipients are:

MultiTech Industries Carol Stream, Ill. American Autocoat Inc. Hudsonville, Mich.

Distinguished Supplier Award recipients are:

Armada Rubber Manufacturing Co. Armada, Mich. Display Pack, Inc. Grand Rapids, Mich. A&K Finishing, Inc. Grand Rapids, Mich. Acoustek Nonwovens Statesville, N.C. GDC, Inc. Goshen, Ind. Haartz Corp. Acton, Mass. Burnex Corp. Ringwood, Ill. E & E Manufacturing Plymouth, Mich. JD Norman Industries Addison, Ill. Team 1 Plastics, Inc. Albion, Mich.

In addition, Supplier Excellence Awards were given in the following areas:

Quality – Everwill Industrial Ltd. – Shenzen, China

Service – US Farathane Corp. – Auburn Hills, Mich. Grupo Logico/CMAC – Novi, Mich. HFI, LLC – Winchester, Ohio.

Technology Innovation – Dai Nippon Printing, Ltd – Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Customer Satisfaction – Williamston Products, Inc. – Williamston, Mich. Canadian General Tower, Ltd – Cambridge, Ontario, Canada LG Hausys, Ltd – Seoul, Korea Circle Five Tool – Tecumseh, Ontario TK International – Shenzen, China Elwood Staffing Services – Columbus, In ITB Packaging LLC – Holland, Mich.



*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.