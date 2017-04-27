X-ray vision for crash tests

Stuttgart. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institut, EMI from Freiburg, the Vehicle Safety unit at Daimler AG is trialling the application of x‑r ay technology in crash tests for the first time at the i‑protect Tech Center. Ultra-fast x‑ray technology produces still images of defined areas in razor-sharp quality during a test crash. A new development here is that it is even possible in principle to look inside safety-relevant components in order to assess their behaviour. An additional bonus is that the data from the x‑ray crash can be combined with computer-based simulation models. This synthesis can help to further improve the reliability of crash simulations in forecasting the effects of real‑life crashes.

The interdisciplinary teams are also active within the i‑protect Tech Center in the area of alternative restraint concepts – specifically with regard to the highly automated nature of driving in the future. The fields of science and practical application are jointly investigating which new approaches in the areas of interior monitoring and occupant classification are of relevance in helping to improve passive safety.

In the virtual world, muscle-controlled movements mark a major step towards active use of the digital human body model in place of the dummy in the development of new preventive protection concepts.

i-protect Tech Center – networking at international level

The next item on the agenda entails stepping up the research association’s networking at international level. Since the i‑p rotect Tech Center was established on 21 January 2016, Daimler AG has been pursuing work within this cooperation platform on sustainable solutions relating to integral safety for the mobility of the future. The partners are Robert Bosch GmbH, the University of Stuttgart, the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechanics of Materials (IWM) and the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institut, EMI Freiburg, the Technical University of Dresden, the Technical University of Graz and the Klinikum Stuttgart.

