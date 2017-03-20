Worldwide deliveries from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles up by 2 percent in February

In the first two months of this year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 68,200 vehicles to customers worldwide. This represents an increase of 2.0 per cent compared with the same period last year. In Western Europe deliveries increased by 3.0 per cent in January and February to 46,600 vehicles.

In the German home market, 17,700 vehicles were handed over to customers (+1.2 per cent). Sales also increased in Spain (+17.8 per cent to 2,200 vehicles) and Italy (+1.6 per cent to 1,800 vehicles). In France 2,600 vehicles were handed over to customers (-5.4 per cent), in the United Kingdom 4,200 vehicles (-6.2 per cent).

Deliveries of 5,300 vehicles in Eastern Europe corresponded to an increase of 9.3 per cent for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Outside Europe growth was also recorded in the regions of North America (up +26.7 per cent to 1,600 vehicles), Asia Pacific (up +11.7 per cent to 3,200 vehicles) and South America (up +2.8 per cent to 6,200 vehicles).

The markets in Africa (-0.5 per cent to 1,800 vehicles) recorded a fall in vehicle deliveries in the first two months of the year. The same applied to markets in the Middle East (-28.2 per cent to 3,300 vehicles) – first and foremost on account of the volatile political situation in Turkey.

Due to the model changeover, worldwide deliveries of the Crafter fell by 20.2 per cent to 4,700 vehicles. The new Crafter was launched on 10 March in Germany, Austria, Poland and the United Kingdom and can now be ordered from dealers. Further countries will follow.

Worldwide deliveries of the brand by model range (January and February 2017):

26,500 vehicles from the T model range (27,100; -2.2 per cent)

25,300 vehicles from the Caddy model range (22,200; +14.0 per cent)

11,640 vehicles from the Amarok model range (11,610; +0.3 per cent)

4,700 vehicles from the Crafter model range (5,900; -20.2 per cent)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.