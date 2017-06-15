‘The World’s Car Manufacturers 2017’ report published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report, ‘The World’s Car Manufacturers (2017 / 20th Edition)’ is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

This data-rich report contains comprehensive and consistent information on the financial and operating performance of the world’s top passenger car OEM groups, in addition to expert analysis and commentary.

The report author, Jonathan Storey, commented, “This report, now in its 20th year, is an essential tool for anyone interested in the operating performance of the world’s major car manufacturers, with accompanying analysis and commentary. 2016 was a relatively buoyant year for the world’s vehicle manufacturers. Light vehicle sales exceeded 90 million units for the first time and the aggregate operating profit of the Top-17 car companies/divisions reached a new peak of €91.5bn, a 20% rise from 2015. A large chunk of the profit increase was attributable to VW which saw operating profit rise by over €11bn, mostly due to the non-recurrence of the prior year’s substantial charges in respect of its emission scandal.

“The word ‘scandal’ is seen by some as a synonym for ‘opportunity’. Anyone buying into VW immediately after the scandal broke in September/October 2015 could have booked a 42% gain by the end of that year or a 56% gain by early 2017. Similarly, when Mitsubishi Motors became mired in its own scandal, Nissan took the opportunity to buy a controlling stake.

“This and other industry consolidation are all described in ‘The World’s Car Manufacturers (2017 / 20th Edition)’. The accompanying 33-year database of key financial statistics enables readers to put all such activity into historical context and look at the whether the the OEMs’ strategies and targets are really supported by the numbers.”

The ‘The World’s Car Manufacturers (2017 / 20th Edition)’ report is presented in two volumes: Volume 1 contains a global review and company profiles; Volume 2 is packed with financial statistics and a production database.

OEMs covered in this report:

BMW Group

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Mazda

Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Company

Porsche

Proton

PSA Group

Renault Automobile

Subaru

Suzuki

Toyota

Volkswagen Group

