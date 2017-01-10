World premiere of ŠKODA Octavia and ŠKODA Octavia RS live online

The world premiere of the revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA and ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS will be broadcast live on the Internet on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 18:30 CET (17:30 GMT). The event takes place at the Vienna Semper Depot.

The vehicle presentation, lasting around 20 minutes, can be followed live on the ŠKODA Storyboard. Media outlets can relay the broadcast via embed code on their own channels.

Livestream: http://www.skoda-storyboard.com

Embed Code: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh8DpdetzJw

