World premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD: Mercedes-Benz presents the new version of Europe’s most successful touring coach

The first completely newly developed Mercedes-Benz touring coach after nearly 20 years

Investment of around 400 million euros for the development and production of new touring coach generations

More economical: up to seven percent fuel saving and low total cost of ownership

Ideal touring coach with internet and media applications for the constantly growing long-distance bus services

Hartmut Schick, Head of Daimler Buses: “The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is the most successful European touring coach of all time, and a key driver for the success of Daimler Buses. In order to safeguard our market leadership in this segment for the future, we have invested 400 million euros in the development and production of a completely new touring coach generation. That now makes our bestseller even more economical, comfortable and safe.”

Stuttgart / Brussels – The new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD is celebrating its world premiere in Brussels today. After nearly 20 years, the high-decker touring coach (RHD) is a completely new version set to continue the long success story. The preceding model is truly a bestseller, with around 26 000 units sold since its introduction. More than 2000 units were handed over to customers in 2016 alone. This represents a market share of around 20 percent in Europe, making it Europe’s most successful touring coach. The prospects for the succeeding model are also more than promising, as the new Tourismo will set standards with respect to fuel efficiency, comfort and safety in the constantly growing touring and inter-city bus market.

“The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo is the most successful European touring coach of all time, and a key driver for the success of Daimler Buses. In order to safeguard our market leadership in this segment for the future, we have invested 400 million euros in the development and production of completely new touring coach generations. This makes our bestseller even more economical, comfortable and safe,” says Hartmut Schick, Head of Daimler Buses.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.