Wilfried Aulbur, Managing Partner, Roland Berger India confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Dr. Wilfried Aulbur is Managing Partner of Roland Berger in India and a member of the firm’s Supervisory Board. Wilfried has held a number of positions with various industry associations and is currently the Chairman of the National Automotive Council of Assocham and the Chairman of the Indian Council on Competitiveness.

Wilfried is a regular writer in business publications and speaker at key industry events. His recent book ‘Riding the Tiger – How to execute business strategy in India’, is published by Penguin Random House.

Prior to Roland Berger, Wilfried held a number of positions with Daimler across Europe, the US and India. In his last role, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

