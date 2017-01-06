Webasto takes over electronics service provider Schaidt Innovations

Effective January 1, 2017, Webasto has completed a takeover of the bankrupt electronics service provider Schaidt Innovations GmbH & Co. KG, based in Wörth-Schaidt, Germany. The business in Wörth-Schaidt will continue to operate with around 170 employees and will be absorbed into the Webasto Group bearing the name Webasto Mechatronics. By adding its own in-house electronics production, the acquisition enables the world market leader for roof, convertible roof and thermo systems to strengthen its systems competence and capability. Both parties to the transaction have agreed not to disclose details of the sale price.

“The complexity and significance of electronic components for all Webasto products have been steadily increasing for years,” explains Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE. “More than ever, having electronics knowhow means having strategic knowhow, which is also indispensable for automotive suppliers. With this acquisition, we are expanding our longstanding mechatronics expertise with a highly competent team for electronics contract manufacturing,” he points out. In the future, this acquisition will allow Webasto to manufacture some electronics components in-house. Given the augmented vertical production integration, the Group enhances its position as a systems supplier to the automotive industry. “Moreover, thanks to our very strong global presence we will be able to internationalize this new expertise if need be. I am convinced that the strong points of this youngest member of our family will sustainably support the development of all business units within the Webasto Group,” Engelmann further elaborates.

Webasto has longstanding mechatronics development competency, which is ideally complemented by the development and manufacturing expertise of Webasto Mechatronics. As a service provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Webasto Mechatronics provides a broad spectrum of services ranging from equipping and testing of PCBs (printed circuit boards) to the assembly and production of complete mechatronics systems. Even before the takeover was complete, electronic assemblies for Webasto convertible roof systems were produced in Schaidt. In addition, Webasto Mechatronics will of course continue to pursue the other business that existed at the time of the takeover and intends to continuously expand it.

Ralf Beuse and Wolfgang Scheerer are assuming the management of Webasto Mechatronics GmbH.

