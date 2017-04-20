Webasto at the Auto Shanghai 2017

From April 19 to 28, 2017, Webasto, one of the 100 leading automotive suppliers in the world, will be exhibiting its comprehensive innovative product portfolio at the Auto Shanghai 2017. The world market leader for roof systems and parking heaters will be on site in hall 4.2, booth 4BC101, presenting its comfort solutions for extraordinary driving experiences under the motto “Future Mobility Driver”.

E-Solutions & Services Business Unit: Battery systems and charging solutions

“In addition to strengthening our existing business units, Webasto is actively involved in strategic new business fields that not only match our competency profile, but also offer solutions for megatrends in mobility,” says Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE. “In line with the trend to electromobility, we are building up a new business unit, E-Solutions & Services. In this unit, we are concentrating on individual, high-quality design-to-cost battery systems and on charging solutions in private and semi-private environments. In both of these areas, we are collaborating with OEMs and engaging in cooperative relationships with specialized partners,” Dr. Engelmann continues. As China takes a pioneering role in electromobility, the Auto Shanghai 2017 offers Webasto the ideal platform for the company’s first ever presentation of its concept studies for battery systems and charging solutions.

Cross-functional model: functional Webasto systems world

A cross-functional model at the Auto Shanghai demonstrates just how well both of the new product areas fit into the Webasto systems world. The interactions between the individual products are clearly outlined here. Because in addition to the specific benefits of the individual products themselves, the interaction and cooperation create a self-contained system that generates new, supplementary added value. Thus, for example, on cold days, the heat generated by the Webasto High-Voltage Heater can be used for the required temperature control of the Webasto battery. The supply of power is ensured by the Webasto wallbox or supplemented by the Webasto solar roof.

Innovative, high-quality roof portfolio

In Shanghai, Webasto uses a realistically recreated production environment to present its Multi Optional Roof (MOR), a pioneering, forward-looking solution for roof systems. The MOR allows for the placement of many different roof variants onto one vehicle shell construction by means of a single standardized interface. This gives manufacturers great flexibility in the course of the entire product lifecycle, enabling them to, for instance, respond swiftly to changing trends and customer wishes and thereby perceptibly enhancing the appeal of a particular vehicle or model.

Another highlight featured at the Shanghai fair is the company’s panorama roof with ambient lighting. This roof system, winner of multiple awards, impressively combines the advantages of a large-scale panorama roof with an ingenious lighting system intended to enhance the sense of well-being in the passenger compartment. The premium-class roof system meets the highest standards of quality and comes with multifaceted design and configuration options that allow for very versatile customization. Thus, the panorama roof with ambient lighting is a perfect example of how Webasto will continue to create an exceptional ride experience in the future, for instance, in autonomous driving.

Convertible roof for luxury compact class SUV

Taking an open-air, off-road drive in a luxury compact class SUV: Webasto has also made that a reality, and in the process helped to create a new motor vehicle segment. Webasto is presenting the Range Rover Evoque Convertible exclusively at its booth in Shanghai. Equipped with a high-grade, innovative soft top, the vehicle impressively merges off-road-capability with genuine convertible feeling at a premium standard. The soft top is a clear demonstration of how the specialists for open-air driving pleasure combine sophisticated design with high-quality, functional technology to provide an exceptional driving experience both on and off the road. The idea of a luxury compact class SUV convertible is enjoying impressive success on the world markets. An approach that also promises great potential for the Asian market.

High-Voltage Heater for hybrid and electric vehicles

The number of hybrid and electric vehicles is growing, particularly in China. As a systems partner to automotive manufacturers, Webasto has developed an electric heater specifically for this high-growth segment: the High-Voltage Heater (HVH). To cover the entire range of diverse vehicle concepts in the environment of the new energy mobility, Webasto offers the HVH for battery voltages of up to 850 V and for heating capacities of up to 10 kW. All models convert electricity to heat with a constant efficiency level of over 95 percent and almost no loss. This constitutes extremely efficient management of the existing power capacity of the battery.

Webasto maintains a strong market position – worldwide and in China

“As in previous years, in the 2016 business year, the Webasto Group again posted robust growth,” explained Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE, at the press conference in Shanghai. “In 2016, our sales in China increased to over 900 million euros. Thus, the largest single automotive market worldwide has also extended its top spot as our largest single market once more”, Engelmann added.

In view of the consistent growth potential of the Chinese market, Webasto continues to expand its production network. On May 5, 2017, a new location will be officially inaugurated in Baoding (Hebei province).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.