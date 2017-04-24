WAVELOCK – new spin-on filter system for oil and fuels

At the 2017 ComVac trade fair in Hanover, MANN+HUMMEL, development partner and series supplier to the international automotive and mechanical engineering industries, will present WAVELOCK, a new spin-on filter system for oil and fuel filters as original equipment for compressors and combustion engines.

The filter system consists of a filter head and spin-on element. WAVELOCK combines proven technology with a new design of the interface between the head and spin-on filter. This enables clearly defined mounting and disassembly forces. The filter change can be easily and quickly made without the need for tools. In addition, the component cleanliness is considerably improved and the risk of a contamination of the fluid circulation system is reduced. The patented solution also prevents servicing errors and the use of filters with a lower quality.

The modular design of the system and different combination possibilities with MANN+HUMMEL filter media enable the system to be used as a main fuel filter, fuel prefilter or oil filter for different specifications and volume flow rates. Fuel filter sizes are available up to approx. 400 l/h and oil filter sizes are available up to approx. 55 l/min.

