Watch Nissan LIVE at the 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

Watch two live video streams from Nissan at the 2017 NAIAS on Monday, Jan. 9. First up is the Nissan press conference at 11:30 AM ET, and second is Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s keynote at Automobili-D at 3PM ET.

Nissan Press Conference at the 2017 NAIAS – live Jan. 9 @ 11:30 AM ET

Nissan will be participating in the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) and set to unveil exciting vehicles showcasing its future vision for Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Nissan will also be a major participant in the inaugural AutoMobili-D event, which takes place Jan. 8th through 12th in conjunction with NAIAS, where Carlos Ghosn will deliver a keynote speech. At AutoMobili-D Nissan will show a future technology display featuring a “refreshing” demonstration of LEAF-to-Home possibilities with a smoothie machine powered by Nissan LEAF.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Automobili-D keynote – live Jan. 9 @ 3PM ET

Nissan's major activities will include a keynote speech by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn on Monday, January 9 at 3 p.m. EST. The keynote will be called: "Autonomous, Electric and Connected – A Talk on Current and Future Mobility."

