WABCO receives Daimler Supplier Award 2016

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, was recognized for its extraordinary performance by Daimler AG. WABCO received the Daimler Supplier Award 2016 in the category Partnership. Headquartered in Germany, Daimler Trucks is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles.

Daimler Trucks annually recognizes its top supplier performance as measured in quality, costs, delivery reliability, and innovation. The commercial vehicle manufacturer selected WABCO for its outstanding commitment in a global system partnership with Daimler Trucks in terms of electronic brake systems, safety features, and powertrain components.

“Safety, efficiency and connectivity – WABCO and its technologies improve our trucks in all three aspects,“ said Dr. Marcus Schoenenberg, Vice President Procurement Daimler­ Trucks and Buses. “The WABCO team always meets its commitments, even in challenging times. I have rarely met a partner who understands the value of joint success as well as WABCO does. That is what strategic partnership is all about.”

“It is an incredible honor to receive Daimler’s top Supplier Award on behalf of the entire WABCO team worldwide,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our passion to build on more than 50 years of strategic partnership with Daimler Trucks burns stronger than ever as we contribute industry-leading safety and efficiency technologies. The Daimler Supplier Award 2016 powerfully demonstrates our sustained differentiation as a supplier in the dynamic commercial vehicle industry.”

For more information on the Daimler Supplier Award 2016 please read Daimler’s press release HERE.

