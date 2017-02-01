WABCO extends long-term supply agreement for advanced technologies with KAMAZ, Russia’s largest maker of heavy-duty trucks; secures incremental business

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has extended its long-term agreement with KAMAZ to supply a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, including WABCO’s breakthrough modular braking system platform (mBSP™) for anti-lock braking (ABS) and electronic braking systems (EBS). This major agreement will support KAMAZ’s series production in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), resulting in new incremental business for WABCO, including WABCO’s support as sole supplier for KAMAZ’s newest heavy-duty vehicle platform.

Headquartered in Russia, KAMAZ is the country’s largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks. It produces a wide range of trucks, tractors and dump trucks whose new generation performs at world-class standards for vehicle safety, efficiency and electronic connectivity.

Introduced in 2014 as an industry-first technological breakthrough, WABCO’s mBSP enables vehicle makers to flexibly equip their global truck and bus platforms with either ABS or EBS anywhere in the world. By avoiding different braking configurations, WABCO’s mBSP saves development time, reduces design overhead and lowers production costs for original equipment manufacturers.

Based on results of a tender, this extended agreement marks further expansion of WABCO’s partnership with KAMAZ for supply of ABS and EBS, automatic traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), and OptiRide™ electronically controlled air suspension (ECAS). Local WABCO application engineers support KAMAZ throughout product development and completion of successful homologation. In addition, it is planned that WABCO’s factory in Russia will produce braking-related components, which further differentiates WABCO through localization.

“We are proud to extend and further expand our long-term partnership with KAMAZ, particularly as we have earned their preference as sole supplier to help prepare for their newest heavy-duty truck platform,” said Dmitri Medvedev, WABCO Business Leader, Russia and CIS. “Our technology leadership differentiates WABCO as we mobilize vehicle intelligence at optimal cost to continually improve commercial vehicle safety and efficiency through increased connectivity and systems integration to support driving automation.”

Headquartered in Moscow, WABCO Russia has been supplying KAMAZ for more than 15 years. WABCO has been serving original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers within the Commonwealth of Independent States for more than 40 years.

