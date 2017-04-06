Vredestein Ultra High Performance summer tyre receives “exemplary” commendation in major test

Vredestein introduced the Ultrac Vorti five years ago and the Ultra High Performance summer tyre was immediately hailed as a superb new addition to the company’s range in terms of both style and performance. The Vorti has since become a resounding commercial success; it also benefits from the bold contemporary design touch of the Italian design house Giugiaro, which gives it a very distinctive sporty appearance.

Auto Bild’s UHP summer tyre test pitted nine tyre models against one another in a range of conditions. The testing disciplines on wet surfaces were ‘aquaplaning’, ‘handling’, ‘performance on a circular track’ and ‘braking’, while on dry surfaces, ‘handling’, ‘rolling resistance’, ‘braking’ and ‘noise’ were considered.

The nine different makes of tyre – all in 245/40R18 size – were fitted on an Audi TT test car and then pushed to their limits and beyond. Speed and safety – especially grip and braking distance – were the most important criteria. “It is only when everything fits just right that the driver enjoys a feeling of safety,” Auto Bild stated. “Driving pleasure automatically comes next.”

The Vredestein Ultrac Vorti is characterised by style and innovation in both its tread and sidewall, while also incorporating a range of technological features. This advanced technology ensures even rolling characteristics, helps prevent uneven wear while also maintaining low sound levels; it provides excellent grip, handling and braking on both dry and wet surfaces. Having the Y speed index (300km/h), it is suited to modern, very high performance cars.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.