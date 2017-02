Tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein announces that the prices of both its Vredestein and Apollo brands will increase on 1 May 2017.

The price rise will be up to 8%, excluding structural and exchange rate variations, and affects the following segments: Passenger Vehicles, Light Truck, Agriculture and Industrial Tyres in Europe. The price increase is in line with the rising raw material costs experienced in all markets.

