Volvo gives city dwellers a welcome retreat with new pop-up activity studio

Volvo Car UK is to bring a Scandinavian sanctuary to three of the UK’s busiest cities, offering members of the public a retreat from the stresses and strains of daily life.

Opening next week in Edinburgh, and subsequently appearing in Manchester and London, the firm’s ‘Escape the City in your City’ pop-up studio will offer a selection of relaxing and complimentary 30-minute sessions, including yoga, Swedish massage, meditation, art classes and guided run clubs.

The studio will appear on Edinburgh’s popular Castle Street from Tuesday 18th to Friday 21st April before heading south to Manchester’s city centre destination, Spinningfields, from Monday 24th to Sunday 30th April. The last city escape will be located in Canary Wharf, one of London’s major business districts, from Tuesday 2nd to Friday 5th May.

For those who want to explore the city beyond their everyday routes, Volvo will also be providing free-of-charge cycle hire throughout each event.

Taking design cues from Scandinavian architecture to create a warm and intimate environment, the multifunctional space will also display Volvo’s long-awaited new XC60 premium SUV before it arrives at dealerships later this year. With a beautifully designed, clutter-free cabin featuring natural materials and a 9.0-inch touchscreen, the XC60 will provide a relaxing and welcoming space for all its occupants, wherever the car may be.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK, said: “As a human-centric company, we want to reinforce the importance of taking time out of our busy schedules. Much like the interior of the new Volvo XC60, our pop-up studio will provide people with a calm, relaxing space to escape the rigours of city life.”

Completely free of charge, sessions will take place throughout each day between 07:00 and 19:00, all designed to leave you feeling truly rejuvenated – visitors simply have to sign up.

To find out more about the experiences on offer, and to register your interest in a free activity session, visit www.volvocars.com/uk/about/our-company/news/events. For more information on the new Volvo XC60, visit www.volvocars.com/uk.

