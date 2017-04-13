Volvo Cars celebrates its 90th birthday in April with the production of the first new XC60 SUV

Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, will this month start production of its new XC60 mid-size SUV in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new XC60 will leave the factory 90 years to the month after the first ever Volvo, the ÖV4, saw the light of day on April 14th 1927.

This first Volvo sold a total of 275 vehicles in its life time, which was modest even in those days. The new XC60 replaces one of the best-selling model in Volvo’s 90-year history.

