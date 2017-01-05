Volvo Car UK’s sales hit 25-year high

Volvo Car UK has secured its highest sales figures for a quarter of a century, with 46,696 cars sold in 2016. This is an increase of 7% on 2015′s results, and demonstrates the quality and desirability of Volvo’s range of premium cars.

The V40/V40 Cross Country was the highest-selling model in the UK, with 16,491 sold, followed by the ever-popular XC60 (16,038) and the new XC90 (5,801).

The figure for the XC90 is especially significant, since the XC90 is the first model built on Volvo’s all-new SPA platform and powered exclusively by its ground-breaking Drive-E powertrains.

This strong UK performance helped Volvo Cars achieve a third consecutive year of record sales, selling 534,332 cars globally in 2016 (up 6.2% on 2015′s figure).

Commenting on the sales performance, Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “2016 was a superb year for everyone at Volvo. We sold more than 46,600 cars in the UK for the first time in 25 years and increased our market share – and with another exciting year of new technologically advanced and stunning Volvos coming in 2017, we’re confident this positive momentum will continue.”

For more information on the Volvo range, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.