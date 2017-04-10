Volvo Car UK announces full pricing and specification details of new premium XC60

The new Volvo XC60 SUV is now available to order in the UK, with on-the-road prices starting at £37,205 for the D4 AWD Momentum version.

The XC60 is the first of Volvo’s mid-sized 60 series models to be built on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It is powered exclusively by Volvo’s efficient Drive-E powertrains, and features much of the advanced connectivity, entertainment and safety technology from the larger 90 series cars – the S90 premium saloon, V90 estate and XC90 SUV.

A choice of three 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines will initially be available – the D4 and D5 PowerPulse diesels, and the T5 petrol. A T8 Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will be available later in the year.

Every XC60 comes with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The D4 offers 190 hp, combined fuel consumption of up to 55.4 mpg and CO2 emissions from just 133 g/km. The D5 has 235 hp, combined fuel consumption of 51.4 mpg and CO2 emissions of 144 g/km. It also benefits from PowerPulse, an ingenious Volvo invention that uses compressed air to spin the engine’s two turbos when they would otherwise be dormant, such as very low engine revs, boosting responsiveness.

The T5 offers 254 hp, combined fuel economy of up to 39.2 mpg and CO2 emissions from 164 g/km.

Every version of the XC60 is luxuriously equipped. As standard, even entry-level Momentum variants come with leather-faced upholstery, LED headlights with active high beam, two-zone climate control with ‘CleanZone’ air-filtration system, heated front seats, a powered tailgate and 18″ alloy wheels.

Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system is also standard. This brings a 9″ portrait-style touch screen, satellite navigation – including lifetime annual map updates and Real-Time Traffic Information (RTTI) – and an intuitive voice-activation system. It even provides access to the internet and a range of cloud-based apps such as Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher and Yelp.*

Volvo’s City Safety system is fitted to every XC60. This includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, and the world-first application of Steer Assist. This feature helps to avoid or limit the severity of collisions at low speeds by assisting with the steering in an emergency, such as when swerving to miss an obstacle.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s innovative semi-autonomous drive feature, is an optional extra on every XC60. It assists with the steering (up to 80 mph) and takes care of the acceleration and braking required to keep the car within lane markings and at the desired cruising speed or distance from any vehicle in front. Pilot Assist is another step towards fully autonomous driving.

The dynamic R-Design version adds 19″ alloy wheels, sports suspension, sports seats trimmed in leather and Nubuck, a high gloss black front grille, and silver matt and high gloss exterior detailing.

The luxurious Inscription trim level gets Nappa soft leather upholstery and electrically adjustable ventilated front seats. It also has a different style of 19″ wheels, chrome exterior details, and rear footwell and side step illumination.

Every version is also available in highly specified Pro form. Going for Momentum Pro brings powered front seats, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, active bending headlights with adaptive shadow technology, and Volvo On Call, Volvo’s ingenious connected smartphone app, which allows you to control various car functions remotely.

R-Design Pro benefits from all this, along with 21″ alloy wheels and electronic air suspension and adaptive dampers, while Inscription Pro has 20″ wheels, the upgraded suspension and a massage function for the front seats.

An optional Xenium package is available across the range and adds a powered tilt and slide panoramic glass sunroof, a 360o surround view parking camera system, and Park Assist Pilot, which includes automatic parallel and 90o parking.

Smartphone Integration is another option, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This provides access to certain functions of your Apple or Android device and optimised apps directly via the XC60′s touch screen, voice-activation system or the buttons on the steering wheel.

A superb Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system is available, too. This uses the same advanced digital surround sound processing as in the 90 series cars, and features 15 speakers and a total output of 1,100W.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the brand-new XC60. Not only does it bring all the style and advanced technology from our larger cars to our best-selling SUV, it is the latest step in Volvo’s transformation.”

The XC60 is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected in late summer 2017.

For more information on the Volvo XC60, including the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk

