Volvo Car Group Chairman, CEO meet with the Prime Ministers of China and Belgium

Li Shufu, the chairman of Volvo Cars and Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of the car maker, met Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China and Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium, on June 2nd in Brussels.

The two Prime Ministers were, as part of an official visit, treated to a presentation of the CMA small car platform, on which Volvo will base its 40 series cars. Volvo also demonstrated key innovations within autonomous driving and connectivity.

The XC40, Volvo’s first car based on the new CMA platform, will be built at its plant in Ghent, Belgium where the company has manufactured cars since 1965. The Ghent plant currently employs 5,500 people, making it the third biggest industrial employer in the country.

The acquisition by Geely Holding of Volvo Cars in 2010 was at that time the biggest Chinese investment into Europe. Still today it is the 5th biggest Chinese investment into Europe.

