Volkswagen unveils the new Polo in Berlin

The new Polo has arrived! Volkswagen is presenting the completely redesigned generation of this best-selling car at a world premiere today in Berlin. With a clear, powerful design, much greater room, more efficient engines and pioneering driver assistance systems, the new Polo is set to continue its story of success. Dr Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, explains: “The Polo is a young, fresh car. It combines charisma with strong technology. No other car offers so much space for its size. This makes our Polo the number one compact car, and it will remain number one.”

With more than 14 million units sold to date, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars. Including all different versions the Polo has even been sold over 16 million times worldwide. The sixth generation has a fully new exterior design, which makes the car – now as a rule with four doors – appear sportier and more grown up. At the same time, the new Polo has been made bigger than its predecessor in every dimension. As a result, it offers more space for driver and passengers, plus significantly increased boot volume, which has gone up from 280 to 351 litres.

In unveiling the new Polo, Volkswagen is presenting one of the world’s most advanced compact cars. This is reflected in such advanced features as the multitude of driver assistance systems that were previously reserved for the Golf and Passat class. In addition to the three standard Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trim lines, the special edition Polo Beats (with features including a 300-watt sound system) and the sporty top model, the Polo GTI1 (delivering 147 kW / 200 PS), provide added variety. Even the base version of the new Polo, the Trendline, has standard features such as LED daytime running lights with coming-home and leaving-home functions, a speed limiter and the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring. Prices for the Polo Trendline in Germany start from €12,9751.

One option again on offer is adaptive cruise control ACC (can now be activated up to a speed of 210 km/h). New options available in the Polo are the Blind Spot Detection lane change system with Rear Traffic Alert, the semi-automated Park Assist system for exiting parking spaces and a ‘manoeuvring function’. The latter provides automatic protection from any bumps while parking. The optional Keyless Access locking and engine starting system, which is also new, can be used to unlock and start up the Polo.

In addition, the Polo is the first Volkswagen and first Group model at all in which a new generation of the Active Info Display is available. The functionality and ease of use of the digital instruments are something completely new in this segment. At the same time, the Polo has been given the latest generation of infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches – glass-encased devices that are as sophisticated as high-end smartphones, giving the interior a technical, clear look.

A large range of fresh new colours (a total of 14 exterior colours are available) and twelve wheels (14- to 18-inch, some painted in contrasting colour), dashpads in a multitude of décors and eleven different seat covers make the Polo more colourful and more individual. Further personalisation options include full LED headlights, LED tail lights, an Air Care Climatronic system with humidity and sun sensor plus allergen filter, wireless charging for smartphones (optionally including inductive antenna connection), Sport Select running gear with adjustable shock absorbers and one of the biggest panoramic sunroofs in this class.

In many parts of Europe the new Polo is due to launch before the year is out, with a number of Euro 6 engines being used phase by phase. The range of power output options at the start of sales will extend from 48 kW / 65 PS1 to 110 kW / 150 PS1. For the first time, the Polo will be available with a natural gas engine – the newly developed 1.0 TGI with an output of 66 kW / 90 PS1. In addition, there will be a choice of four petrol and two diesel engines, all equipped as standard with start/stop system and regenerative braking mode. Every engine with a power output of 70 kW1 or above can be combined with a dual clutch gearbox (DSG).

