Volkswagen opens order books for all-new Crafter Panel Van

Prices have been announced for the all-new Volkswagen Crafter, with UK Van Centres able to take orders now ahead of the van’s official launch at the CV Show in April and first customer deliveries in May.

The all-new Crafter, International Van of the Year for 2017, was designed from the ground-up, following extensive research, to provide customers with the right van for their needs. A wide range, which includes different powertrains, drivetrains and capacities, offers maximum flexibility, while a suite of innovative technologies is available – not for technology’s sake, but to provide customers with solutions to real-world problems.

All new Crafter models are powered by a new 2.0-litre TDI (EU6) engine, developed specifically for commercial vehicles, which is available with four power outputs: 102, 122, 140 and 177 PS. The choice of engine depends on which drive system is selected. Customers can also choose between front, rear and all-wheel drive (4MOTION), as well as between a manual and automatic gearbox.

Up to three different vehicle lengths are available, depending on the model chosen: 5.9 m, 6.84 m or 7.39 m. Panel van variants also come with one of three different roof heights: 2.35 m, 2.59 m or 2.79 m.

Three trim levels are on offer – Startline, Trendline and Highline – bringing the Crafter into line with Volkswagen’s Caddy and Transporter ranges. Prices and highlights of each trim are shown below:

Panel van Startline from £23,920 (basic ex VAT)

Automatic Post Collision Braking

Cross-wind assist

Driver alert system

180-degree opening rear wing doors

Composition audio radio

Bluetooth

Panel van Trendline from £25,270 (basic ex VAT) in addition to Startline

Front assist including emergency braking system

Cruise control with speed limiter

Electrically heated and adjustable wing mirrors

270-degree opening rear wing doors

Composition Media Radio with DAB+

Multi-function steering wheel

Comfort driver’s seat

Wooden floor in load area

Grab handles on rear entry pillars

Panel van Highline from £29,220 (basic ex vat) in addition to Trendline

Adaptive Cruise Control

Passenger airbag

Front and rear parking sensors

Heated windscreen

Front fog lights with cornering function

Comfort-plus driver’s seat

A wide range of options is also available including a number of driver and safety assistance systems such as side protection, rear traffic alert, park assist and trailer assist.

As, if not more, important as the product itself is the range of aftersales and customer support products and services which are being rolled out throughout the Van Centre network in preparation for launch. More details will follow, but examples include extended opening hours, telematics systems, preventative maintenance and bespoke service and maintenance plans.

Front-wheel drive manual panel vans are available to order now. Rear-wheel drive, 4MOTION and automatic transmission variants will follow during 2017, along with open-body models and factory-produced conversions.

For more information please visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/range/new-crafter.

