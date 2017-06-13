Volkswagen offers first look at the new Polo

World premiere of the sixth generation Polo this coming Friday in Berlin

New edition has charismatic design, increased interior space and numerous technological highlights

The countdown has begun: this coming Friday (June 16, 2017), Volkswagen is revealing the new Polo in Berlin. The latest edition of the best-selling car is larger, more spacious, more comfortable and will continue the success story of the compact model of which more than 14 million units have been sold.

The new Polo makes a confident, sporty and emotional impression down to the last detail. Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design Volkswagen Brand, explains: “This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range. This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times – both visually and technologically.”

