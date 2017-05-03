Volkswagen MediaApp – product news goes online

Volkswagen is introducing MediaApp 2.0: a fundamentally new version of its news app for mobile end devices. A fresh design, intuitive operation and improved user-friendliness make the MediaApp an ideal guide for the latest happenings in Volkswagen products.

The free Volkswagen MediaApp informs users of the very latest news about exciting design studies, new show cars, world premieres and innovative technical developments of the Volkswagen brand. Along with brief texts, images and videos, each article also contains numerous links to media sites, microsites, Youtube and Twitter channels at which media authors, bloggers and Volkswagen enthusiasts offer background information and interviews.

The new app seamlessly fits all display sizes – from smartphones to tablets – and the user can navigate the screen by finger touches and swiping gestures. The fresh design with its generously sized surfaces and clear organisation by key topics simplifies searches for the desired articles. Links take users to the Volkswagen media page, or they show the detailed press text directly. The free Volkswagen MediaApp is available in the iTunes Store (https://bit.ly/vwapp_en) and in the Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/mediaapp_en) for mobile Apple and Android end devices.

