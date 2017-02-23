Volkswagen launches international marketing campaign for the new Golf

The international marketing campaign for the new Golf and its derivatives Golf GTI1, Golf GTD2, Golf Estate and Golf Alltrack begins at the end of February 2017. The campaign kicks off in Germany, followed by the rollout in several other European markets. The 360-degree campaign comprises a TV spot, print ads, digital measures and billboard ads.

“We are not just launching a new campaign for the next Golf, but are also starting a new chapter for the Volkswagen brand: we make the future real. Volkswagen is thus underscoring its promise to make mobility and the latest technological developments accessible to everyone. The new Golf is a perfect example of that”, commented Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, explaining the campaign.

The spot highlights the innovative gesture control feature. It is flanked by print ads and further elements such as billboard ads. These ads show various Golf models (Hatchback, Estate, Alltrack, GTI, GTD) and their special features. Apart from the new-generation infotainment systems complete with gesture control, other innovative features of the Golf update include a sharper design, new engine technologies and new assistance systems. A microsite, www.volkswagen.com/golf, brings together all the elements of the campaign – including seven online films – and gives the new Golf a presence in the digital world as well. Photos and video content on the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media platforms ensure access to the Golf’s target groups. DDB is the campaign’s creative agency.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.