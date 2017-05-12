Volkswagen Group delivers 841,200 vehicles in April

Since the beginning of the year, the Volkswagen Group has handed over 3.3 million new vehicles to customers. In April, the Group delivered 841,200 vehicles (-1.4 percent). “At the beginning of the second quarter, we were able to increase our deliveries in China again. In April, the development in Volkswagen Group deliveries in Western Europe was better than the market as a whole, which was affected by the late date of the Easter holidays. At the same time, we experienced a strong tailwind in Central and Eastern Europe, where there was a marked increase in deliveries of new vehicles,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, summarizing the figures for April.

In Europe, the Group handed 1.5 million vehicles over to its customers in the year to April (+2.8 percent) including 368,600 in April (-1.6 percent). 305,000 vehicles (-3.9 percent) were handed over to customers in Western Europe in April; Group deliveries therefore developed better than the market as a whole. 113,200 vehicles (-7.2 percent) were handed over to customers in Germany. In Central and Eastern Europe, strong growth has been observed since the beginning of the year. Compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, Group deliveries grew by 12.0 percent to 233,200 vehicles. In April, the Group boosted deliveries in the region by 11.1 percent to 63,600 vehicles.

In the North American market, the Volkswagen Group delivered 293,200 vehicles from January to the end of April (+3.3 percent). 79,500 vehicles were handed over to customers in April, a fall of 3.4 percent. In April, 52,000 customers in the USA took delivery of a new vehicle from the Group, representing a rise of 3.0 percent. In South America, a slight rise of 1.5 percent was recorded in April compared with the previous year; 39,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in the region.

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region in April reached 320,800 vehicles (-0.2 percent). In total, 1.3 million vehicles (-5.3 percent) were handed over to customers in the region in the first four months of the year. On the Chinese market, Group deliveries reached 299,700 vehicles in April (+1.5 percent), rising again for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliveries tocustomers

by markets April 2017 April 2016 Change (%) Jan.-Apr.

2017 Jan.-Apr.

2016 Change (%) Europe 368,600 374,600 -1.6 1,466,500 1,426,800 +2.8 Western Europe 305,000 317,400 -3.9 1,233,400 1,218,500 +1.2 Germany 113,200 121,900 -7.2 433,400 441,300 -1.8 Central and EasternEurope 63,600 57,200 +11.1 233,200 208,300 +12.0 Russia 16,000 14,200 +12.3 53,700 50,600 +6.2 North America 79,500 82,300 -3.4 293,200 283,800 +3.3 USA 52,000 50,500 +3.0 187,500 174,500 +7.4 South America 39,400 38,800 +1.5 161,200 149,200 +8.1 Brazil 22,600 24,300 -7.1 90,900 95,500 -4.8 Asia-Pacific 320,800 321,400 -0.2 1,294,500 1,366,900 -5.3 China 299,700 295,300 +1.5 1,191,200 1,250,800 -4.8 Worldwide 841,200 853,300 -1.4 3,336,200 3,361,400 -0.7

Deliveries tocustomers by brands April 2017 April 2016 Change (%) Jan.-Apr.

2017 Jan.-Apr.

2016 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 468,000 476,700 -1.8 1,908,900 1,936,200 -1.4 Audi 156,100 164,300 -5.0 578,700 620,200 -6.7 ŠKODA 97,300 97,200 0.0 380,800 373,900 +1.8 SEAT 41,400 35,700 +16.0 158,700 138,600 +14.5 Porsche 22,100 21,600 +2.5 81,800 77,500 +5.5 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 39,900 41,400 -3.8 161,700 154,300 +4.8 MAN 8,200 8,300 -1.7 33,400 31,800 +5.1 Scania 7,000 7,000 +0.3 27,700 25,400 +8.8 Volkswagen Group(total) 841,200 853,300 -1.4 3,336,200 3,361,400 -0.7

