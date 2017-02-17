Home > News Releases > Volkswagen Group delivers 813,700 vehicles in January

Volkswagen Group delivers 813,700 vehicles in January

February 17, 2017

In January, the Volkswagen Group handed over 813,700 vehicles to customers worldwide. “Following strong growth last year, special effects in China affected deliveries at the beginning of the year. Especially the early date of the Chinese New Year, the increase in tax on vehicles with small engines and temporary restraint in planning on the part of Audi dealers had an impact on the sales results for January. However, we expect to continue healthy growth in China this year,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, commenting on the figures for January. “Outside China, the Group recorded solid growth of 4.9 percent in its worldwide markets,” Kappler added.

In Europe, the Group boosted deliveries by 7.0 percent and handed 312,900 vehicles over to customers. Group deliveries in Western Europe rose by 5.8 percent. Of 262,900 vehicles delivered, the home market of Germany accounted for 91,100 units. Central and Eastern European markets improved their delivery figures by 13.6 percent, handing 50,000 vehicles over to customers in the region. There was a slight increase in deliveries in Russia to 9,800 vehicles (+1.3 percent).

In January, the Group handed 66,600 vehicles over to customers in America, representing growth of 9.0 percent. With 41,500 deliveries to customers (+14.0 percent), the US market made a solid start in the new year. In South America, the Group delivered 39,600 vehicles (+8.6 percent).

Special effects in China had an adverse impact on January deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region. In the first month of the year, 368,000 vehicles were delivered in the region, including 344,000 vehicles handed over to customers in China – a fall of 14.0 percent.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliverers to customers by markets

January
2017

January
2016

Change
(%)

Europe

312,900

292,600

+7.0

Western Europe

262,900

248,600

+5.8

          Germany

91,100

89,700

+1.6

Central and Eastern Europe

50,000

44,000

+13.6

          Russia

9,800

9,700

+1.3

North America

66,600

61,100

+9.0

          USA

41,500

36,400

+14.0

South America

39,600

36,500

+8.6

          Brazil

19,300

23,500

-18.0

Asia-Pacific

368,000

427,200

-13.9

          China

344,000

400,100

-14.0

Worldwide

813,700

847,800

-4.0

 

Deliveries to customers by brands

January
2017

January
2016

Change
(%)

Volkswagen Passenger Cars

495,900

521,400

-4.9

Audi

124,000

143,300

-13.5

ŠKODA

93,800

91,600

+2.4

SEAT

32,300

27,700

+16.5

Porsche

20,000

19,900

+0.4

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

35,000

31,200

+12.1

MAN

6,400

6,800

-5.0

Scania

5,500

5,400

+3.3

Volkswagen Group (total)

813,700

847,800

-4.0

 
