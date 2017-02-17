Volkswagen Group delivers 813,700 vehicles in January

In January, the Volkswagen Group handed over 813,700 vehicles to customers worldwide. “Following strong growth last year, special effects in China affected deliveries at the beginning of the year. Especially the early date of the Chinese New Year, the increase in tax on vehicles with small engines and temporary restraint in planning on the part of Audi dealers had an impact on the sales results for January. However, we expect to continue healthy growth in China this year,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, commenting on the figures for January. “Outside China, the Group recorded solid growth of 4.9 percent in its worldwide markets,” Kappler added.

In Europe, the Group boosted deliveries by 7.0 percent and handed 312,900 vehicles over to customers. Group deliveries in Western Europe rose by 5.8 percent. Of 262,900 vehicles delivered, the home market of Germany accounted for 91,100 units. Central and Eastern European markets improved their delivery figures by 13.6 percent, handing 50,000 vehicles over to customers in the region. There was a slight increase in deliveries in Russia to 9,800 vehicles (+1.3 percent).

In January, the Group handed 66,600 vehicles over to customers in America, representing growth of 9.0 percent. With 41,500 deliveries to customers (+14.0 percent), the US market made a solid start in the new year. In South America, the Group delivered 39,600 vehicles (+8.6 percent).

Special effects in China had an adverse impact on January deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region. In the first month of the year, 368,000 vehicles were delivered in the region, including 344,000 vehicles handed over to customers in China – a fall of 14.0 percent.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliverers to customers by markets January

2017 January

2016 Change

(%) Europe 312,900 292,600 +7.0 Western Europe 262,900 248,600 +5.8 Germany 91,100 89,700 +1.6 Central and Eastern Europe 50,000 44,000 +13.6 Russia 9,800 9,700 +1.3 North America 66,600 61,100 +9.0 USA 41,500 36,400 +14.0 South America 39,600 36,500 +8.6 Brazil 19,300 23,500 -18.0 Asia-Pacific 368,000 427,200 -13.9 China 344,000 400,100 -14.0 Worldwide 813,700 847,800 -4.0

Deliveries to customers by brands January

2017 January

2016 Change

(%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 495,900 521,400 -4.9 Audi 124,000 143,300 -13.5 ŠKODA 93,800 91,600 +2.4 SEAT 32,300 27,700 +16.5 Porsche 20,000 19,900 +0.4 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 35,000 31,200 +12.1 MAN 6,400 6,800 -5.0 Scania 5,500 5,400 +3.3 Volkswagen Group (total) 813,700 847,800 -4.0

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.