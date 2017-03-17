Home > News Releases > Volkswagen Group delivers 686,900 vehicles in February

Volkswagen Group delivers 686,900 vehicles in February

March 17, 2017

In the first two months of the year, the Volkswagen Group delivered 1.5 million vehicles to its customers throughout the world. In February, the Volkswagen Group handed over 686,900 vehicles to its customers. “February shows the different development of markets in the various regions. We are experiencing a tailwind in Central and Eastern Europe as well as North America and were able to increase deliveries by the Group, in some cases significantly, in these regions. On the other hand, deliveries in Germany and the Asia-Pacific region remained below the previous year’s level,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, summarizing the figures for February. “However, we expect that we can once again look forward to healthy growth in China this year. Together with our Group brands, we are working on qualitative growth,” Kappler added.

In Europe, the Group handed 620,100 vehicles over to its customers in the first two months of the year (+2.6 percent) including 307,200 in February. In Central and Eastern Europe, Group deliveries in February grew by 11.6 percent to 55,500 vehicles. In Russia, the Group delivered 13,100 vehicles, an increase of 6.3 percent. In February, 251,700 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe, including 97,400 units in the home market of Germany.

In North America, the Group delivered 67,300 vehicles in February, achieving growth of 8.0 percent. Of this figure, 42,800 deliveries were recorded in the USA – a rise of 13.3 percent. In South America, the Group delivered 35,400 vehicles (+4.1 percent).

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region in February reached 248,400 vehicles. In total, 616,500 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region in the first two months of the year. This figure included 223,000 new vehicles delivered to customers in China in February, corresponding to a slight fall of 1.9 percent.
Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliveries to customers by markets

February
2017

February
2016

Change (%)

Jan.-Feb.
2017

Jan.-Feb.
2016

Change (%)

Europe

307,200

312,000

-1.5

620,100

604,600

+2.6

Western Europe

251,700

262,200

-4.0

514,600

510,800

+0.7

          Germany

97,400

105,400

-7.6

188,600

195,100

-3.3

Central and Eastern Europe

55,500

49,700

+11.6

105,500

93,800

+12.5

          Russia

13,100

12,400

+6.3

23,000

22,100

+4.1

North America

67,300

62,300

+8.0

133,900

123,400

+8.5

          USA

42,800

37,700

+13.3

84,300

74,200

+13.6

South America

35,400

34,000

+4.1

75,000

70,500

+6.4

          Brazil

19,700

21,700

-8.9

39,000

45,200

-13.7

Asia-Pacific

248,400

254,000

-2.2

616,500

681,300

-9.5

          China

223,000

227,400

-1.9

567,000

627,500

-9.6

Worldwide

686,900

693,200

-0.9

1,500,700

1,541,000

-2.6

 

Deliveries to customers by brands

February
2017

February
2016

Change (%)

Jan.-Feb.
2017

Jan.-Feb.
2016

Change (%)

Volkswagen Passenger Cars

384,100

394,400

-2,6

880,000

915,900

-3.9

Audi

125,100

126,500

-1.1

249,100

269,800

-7.7

ŠKODA

81,200

78,800

+3.1

174,900

170,300

+2.7

SEAT

31,800

28,700

+10.8

64,000

56,400

+13.6

Porsche

16,100

15,100

+6.4

36,100

35,100

+3.0

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

33,300

35,600

-6.4

68,300

66,800

+2.2

MAN

8,100

7,500

+7.8

14,500

14,300

+1.7

Scania

6,300

5,900

+7.6

11,800

11,200

+5.5

Volkswagen Group (total)

686,900

693,200

-0.9

1,500,700

1,541,000

-2.6
