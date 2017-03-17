Volkswagen Group delivers 686,900 vehicles in February

In the first two months of the year, the Volkswagen Group delivered 1.5 million vehicles to its customers throughout the world. In February, the Volkswagen Group handed over 686,900 vehicles to its customers. “February shows the different development of markets in the various regions. We are experiencing a tailwind in Central and Eastern Europe as well as North America and were able to increase deliveries by the Group, in some cases significantly, in these regions. On the other hand, deliveries in Germany and the Asia-Pacific region remained below the previous year’s level,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, summarizing the figures for February. “However, we expect that we can once again look forward to healthy growth in China this year. Together with our Group brands, we are working on qualitative growth,” Kappler added.

In Europe, the Group handed 620,100 vehicles over to its customers in the first two months of the year (+2.6 percent) including 307,200 in February. In Central and Eastern Europe, Group deliveries in February grew by 11.6 percent to 55,500 vehicles. In Russia, the Group delivered 13,100 vehicles, an increase of 6.3 percent. In February, 251,700 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe, including 97,400 units in the home market of Germany.

In North America, the Group delivered 67,300 vehicles in February, achieving growth of 8.0 percent. Of this figure, 42,800 deliveries were recorded in the USA – a rise of 13.3 percent. In South America, the Group delivered 35,400 vehicles (+4.1 percent).

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region in February reached 248,400 vehicles. In total, 616,500 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region in the first two months of the year. This figure included 223,000 new vehicles delivered to customers in China in February, corresponding to a slight fall of 1.9 percent.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliveries to customers by markets February

2017 February

2016 Change (%) Jan.-Feb.

2017 Jan.-Feb.

2016 Change (%) Europe 307,200 312,000 -1.5 620,100 604,600 +2.6 Western Europe 251,700 262,200 -4.0 514,600 510,800 +0.7 Germany 97,400 105,400 -7.6 188,600 195,100 -3.3 Central and Eastern Europe 55,500 49,700 +11.6 105,500 93,800 +12.5 Russia 13,100 12,400 +6.3 23,000 22,100 +4.1 North America 67,300 62,300 +8.0 133,900 123,400 +8.5 USA 42,800 37,700 +13.3 84,300 74,200 +13.6 South America 35,400 34,000 +4.1 75,000 70,500 +6.4 Brazil 19,700 21,700 -8.9 39,000 45,200 -13.7 Asia-Pacific 248,400 254,000 -2.2 616,500 681,300 -9.5 China 223,000 227,400 -1.9 567,000 627,500 -9.6 Worldwide 686,900 693,200 -0.9 1,500,700 1,541,000 -2.6

Deliveries to customers by brands February

2017 February

2016 Change (%) Jan.-Feb.

2017 Jan.-Feb.

2016 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 384,100 394,400 -2,6 880,000 915,900 -3.9 Audi 125,100 126,500 -1.1 249,100 269,800 -7.7 ŠKODA 81,200 78,800 +3.1 174,900 170,300 +2.7 SEAT 31,800 28,700 +10.8 64,000 56,400 +13.6 Porsche 16,100 15,100 +6.4 36,100 35,100 +3.0 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 33,300 35,600 -6.4 68,300 66,800 +2.2 MAN 8,100 7,500 +7.8 14,500 14,300 +1.7 Scania 6,300 5,900 +7.6 11,800 11,200 +5.5 Volkswagen Group (total) 686,900 693,200 -0.9 1,500,700 1,541,000 -2.6

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.