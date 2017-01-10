Volkswagen Group delivers 10.3 million vehicles in 2016

The Volkswagen Group delivered 10.3 million vehicles to customers worldwide last year, a rise of 3.8 percent compared with the prior-year figure. Deliveries in December rose by 11.8 percent to 933,300 vehicles. Matthias Müller, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, commented: “2016 was a very challenging year for us. We made strides in resolving and overcoming the diesel crisis and at the same time initiated a fundamental change process with ‘Together – Strategy 2025′ to get Volkswagen ready for the future of mobility. Nonetheless, we managed to stabilize operating business in difficult conditions: the fact that we handed over more than 10 million vehicles to customers last year bolsters the Group and its brands as we head for the future.”

Full-year deliveries by the Volkswagen Group brands in Europe in 2016 totaled 4.2 million units (+4.0 percent), of which 340,600 new vehicles (+9.2 percent) were handed over to customers in December. Deliveries by the Group in Western Europe in December rose by 9.2 percent to 282,100 units. The Company recorded strong growth in the UK, Italy and France in December. 92,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in Germany in December – a decrease of 2.6 percent. Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe during the same month rose by 8.8 percent to 58,500 units.

The Group handed over 939,100 new vehicles (+0.8 percent) to customers in the North America region last year. 94,000 vehicles were delivered in this region in December, an increase of 10.3 percent. Deliveries in the USA (+16.1 percent) contributed decisively to this positive trend. The Group delivered 36,500 vehicles in South America in December – a rise of 5.0 percent compared with the previous year.

4.3 million new vehicles (+9.7 percent) were delivered in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, of which 4.0 million (+12.2 percent) were handed over to customers in China. Group deliveries to the Chinese market rose by 18.6 percent in December, with customers taking possession of 390,600 vehicles.

“In 2017 we will be intensifying our efforts in the major technological fields of the future, in e-mobility, autonomous vehicles, the digitalization of our products and our Company. At the same time, though, we will not be neglecting today’s core business. Our Group brands will be putting almost 60 new vehicles on the road for their customers during the coming year”, Müller said. “Apart from entirely new concepts, these include many of the brands’ core models such as the new Volkswagen Polo and Touareg, ŠKODA Yeti, SEAT Ibiza, Porsche Cayenne, Audi A8 and Bentley Continental GT. We are also systematically continuing with our e-mobility offensive and will be launching more than 10 new models with electric drives in 2017/18.”

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliveries to customers

by markets December

2016 December

2015 Change (%) Jan.-December

2016 Jan.-December

2015 Change (%) Europe 340,600 312,000 +9.2 4,206,500 4,046,200 +4.0 Western Europe 282,100 258,200 +9.2 3,548,500 3,431,000 +3.4 Germany 92,900 95,400 -2.6 1,292,000 1,289,300 +0.2 Central and Eastern Europe 58,500 53,800 +8.8 658,100 615,200 +7.0 Russia 16,600 16,400 +0.9 166,900 174,400 -4.3 North America 94,000 85,200 +10.3 939,100 931,900 +0.8 USA 65,000 56,000 +16.1 591,100 607,100 -2.6 South America 36,500 34,700 +5.0 421,300 558,600 -24.6 Brazil 24,200 25,200 -4.0 257,800 390,000 -33.9 Asia-Pacific 418,000 361,100 +15.7 4,318,700 3,935,100 +9.7 China 390,600 329,200 +18.6 3,982,200 3,548,600 +12.2 Worldwide 933,300 834,700 +11.8 10,312,400 9,930,500 +3.8

Deliveries to customers

by brands December 2016 December

2015 Change (%) Jan.-December

2016 Jan.-December

2015 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 567.900 487.700 +16,4 5.987.800 5.823.400 +2,8 Audi 157.400 158.400 -0,6 1.871.300 1.803.200 +3,8 ŠKODA 91.500 86.600 +5,7 1.127.700 1.055.500 +6,8 SEAT 30.500 28.300 +8,0 410.200 400.000 +2,6 Porsche 19.500 15.200 +28,0 237.800 225.100 +5,6 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 46.200 40.500 +14,2 480.100 430.800 +11,4 MAN 10.700 9.800 +9,7 102.200 102.500 -0,2 Scania (expected figures) 7.600 6.500 +17,8 80.800 76.600 +5,5 Volkswagen Group (total) 933.300 834.700 +11,8 10.312.400 9.930.500 +3,8

