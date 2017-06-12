Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ online support hub with live chat gives customers a new way to connect

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched an online customer support hub and live chat service in order to enhance the customer experience and offer new channels of engagement.

The new Digital Customer Care Hub, which launched last month, sees customers having access online to advice, help and support from a dedicated Digital Hub team. Customer experience is at the forefront of the journey with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which, as part of its Working With You pledge, aims to see every partner receive an easy and frictionless service.

The live chat service is available within specific areas of the award-winning www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk website. The dedicated teams aims to engage with customers who prefer a quick response without the need to call the Customer Care office or wait for email replies. Of course the service is also available on mobile as the award-winning site is fully responsive and optimised for mobile devices.

The live chat function is available seven days a week, from 2pm until 10pm and is designed to assist as many customers as possible. Supporting product pages such as the new Crafter, California, Amarok and Caddy, the live chat appears on the website whenever a customer care advisor is available to chat. Online support is also available in the ‘contact us’, ‘find a Van Centre and ‘arrange a test drive’ areas.

Paul Anderson, Customer Experience Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has always aspired to create partnerships with customers, supporting them not only with great products but also high quality and innovative aftersales services. We want to maintain this as the digital communication landscape changes. The new team not only allows us to provide fast and convenient responses for longer, but also allows our staff to share their knowledge, enthusiasm and passion for the brand.”

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ digital transformation includes the launch and ongoing development of its iPad sales aid, designed to improve and streamline the van selection process, an online configurator and used van website, online service booking and the use of video through CITNow among other innovations. All are designed to add value at different stages of the van research, purchase or in-life process.

For further information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ aftersales services or to find out more about the Van Centre network or the award-winning range of products it offers, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

