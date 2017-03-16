Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles builds partnership with Humac Civil Engineering

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has secured a partnership with Humac Civil Engineering to supply 31 Caddy Maxi Kombis. The new agreement is part of the company’s ongoing fleet replacement plan that will see them purchase a total of 56 vehicles from Volkswagen over the next 12 months.

Predominantly a ground works contractor, Humac Civil Engineering provides a range of solutions to the building and construction industry, delivering tailormade services for clients that require groundworks, road and sewer works, structural concreting, site clearance and land remediation.

The new vehicles have been supplied from the JCT600 Hull Van Centre, working in partnership with JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions to create a package that met Humac’s exact needs. All of the vehicles have been ordered in Volkswagen’s distinctive Chestnut Brown which matches Humac’s own corporate colours, and fitted with a partition guard behind the second row of seats and plylining in the load area.

The new Caddy Maxi Kombis will be used as crew vehicles to transport the Humac engineers from site-to-site. The additional room from the extended wheelbase and extra three seats in the rear provide ample room for crew members and all of their equipment. The Caddy Maxi Kombi boasts a load volume of 1.65m3 with the rear seats in place.

Adrian McDonald, director at Humac Civil Engineering, commented: “The Volkswagen Caddy offers us the ideal crew vehicle for our business needs. Not only does it allow us to transport our crews around in comfort, but it also delivers excellent whole-life costs to help reduce monthly fleet costs. This, combined with the Caddy’s excellent reliability and vehicle build quality, has helped to reduce any costly downtime and expensive repair bills.

“The team at the JCT600 Hull Van Centre worked in partnership with us, to not only deliver a fleet of vans that meet our exact business requirements, but also to ensure that the right aftersales support was given to keep our business on the move all the time.”

The Caddy offers a truly flexible load carrier that delivers low running costs and high reliability. It offers a number of safety features, as well as the latest technology to ensure comfort and convenience for drivers.

