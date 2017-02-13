Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles boosts team with new area fleet manager

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has strengthened its fleet team with the appointment of Matt Belsom as the new area fleet manager for London and the South East.

Joining the brand from worldwide contact lens manufacturer CooperVision, where he spent nearly three years as a senior business development manager, Belsom will be responsible for securing new fleet accounts and continuing to build upon Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ success within the South East region. Belsom reports directly to the brand’s national fleet manager, Tracey Perry.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has two key account managers and five area fleet managers (AFMs) who are collectively responsible for forging direct partnerships with key accounts (fleets with 100+ vehicles) as well as collaborating with the Business Development Managers from the Van Centres to ensure a great service for all fleet customers. In line with the brand’s long-standing Working With You promise to deliver bespoke fleet and mobility solutions to companies running any number of vehicles, the AFMs guarantee a long-term commitment to support these businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Belsom said: “It’s great to start the New Year with a fantastic new challenge at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. I’m looking forward to continuing the success of the fleet team, both in maintaining our excellent relationships with current customers as well as bringing in new businesses.”

Tracey Perry, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles added: “I am delighted to welcome Matt to the brand. Coming from outside the automotive industry, he brings a fresh perspective and excellent customer relationship skills. It’s a really exciting time for the brand, with the UK launch of the new Crafter fast approaching in April 2017. This new model is a game-changer in our brand offering, so it’s great to have the team at full strength.”

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' award-winning range of products and services visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

