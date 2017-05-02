Volkswagen brand´s 2017 Annual Session will be broadcasted live on Friday, May 5th, 10.00 am – 12.00 pm CEST, 08.00 am-10:00 am GMT.
The Volkswagen brand is systematically driving forward its realignment. Momentum will come above all from the brand’s new “Transform 2025+” strategy in combination with the “Zukunftspakt” (Future Pact). Current business developments are already delivering the first positive results.
The Volkswagen Brand Board of Management will give a round-up of these topics as well as present the current business situation.
Internet:
English: http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_pk/?lang=en
Here you can watch the press conference LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website.
Europe / Middle East – live HD Feed
Date: May 5, 2017
Time: 10.00am – 12.00pm CEST / 08.00am – 10.00am GMT
Live feed to start at apprx. 09.50am CEST / 07.50am GMT
Satellite: EUT 7B
Transponder (digital): B6, Slot: 5-5
Downlink Frequency: 11.162,830 MHz
Polarisation: Y
Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption
Middle East / Asia / Australia – live HD Feed
Date: May 5, 2017
Time: 08.00am – 10.00am GMT
Live feed to start at apprx. 07.50am GMT
Satellite: AsiaSat 5
Transponder (digital): C7H, Slot 4-4
Downlink Frequency: 3.884,500 MHz
Polarisation: X
Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption
USA / Canada – live HD Feed
Date: May 5, 2017
Time: 04.00am – 06.00am EDT / 08.00am – 10.00am GMT
Live feed to start at apprx. 03.50am EDT / 07.50am GMT
Satellite: Galaxy 17
Transponder (digital): 17K
Downlink Frequency: 12.053,500 MHz
Polarisation: XX
Video Std: 1080i/60 Hz NTSC
Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s
FEC: 3/4
MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4
Encryption: No encryption