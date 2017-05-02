Volkswagen brand´s 2017 Annual Session will be broadcasted live on Friday, May 5th, 10.00 am – 12.00 pm CEST, 08.00 am-10:00 am GMT.

The Volkswagen brand is systematically driving forward its realignment. Momentum will come above all from the brand’s new “Transform 2025+” strategy in combination with the “Zukunftspakt” (Future Pact). Current business developments are already delivering the first positive results.

The Volkswagen Brand Board of Management will give a round-up of these topics as well as present the current business situation.

Internet:

English: http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_pk/?lang=en

Here you can watch the press conference LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website.

Europe / Middle East – live HD Feed

Date: May 5, 2017

Time: 10.00am – 12.00pm CEST / 08.00am – 10.00am GMT

Live feed to start at apprx. 09.50am CEST / 07.50am GMT

Satellite: EUT 7B

Transponder (digital): B6, Slot: 5-5

Downlink Frequency: 11.162,830 MHz

Polarisation: Y

Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL

Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English

Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK

Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s

FEC: 3/4

MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4

Encryption: No encryption

Middle East / Asia / Australia – live HD Feed

Date: May 5, 2017

Time: 08.00am – 10.00am GMT

Live feed to start at apprx. 07.50am GMT

Satellite: AsiaSat 5

Transponder (digital): C7H, Slot 4-4

Downlink Frequency: 3.884,500 MHz

Polarisation: X

Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL

Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English

Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK

Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s

FEC: 3/4

MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4

Encryption: No encryption

USA / Canada – live HD Feed

Date: May 5, 2017

Time: 04.00am – 06.00am EDT / 08.00am – 10.00am GMT

Live feed to start at apprx. 03.50am EDT / 07.50am GMT

Satellite: Galaxy 17

Transponder (digital): 17K

Downlink Frequency: 12.053,500 MHz

Polarisation: XX

Video Std: 1080i/60 Hz NTSC

Audio Channels: Channel 1: IT (German); Channel 2: English

Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK

Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s

FEC: 3/4

MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4

Encryption: No encryption

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.