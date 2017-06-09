Volkswagen brand deliveries rise in May

The Volkswagen brand delivered 513,500 vehicles to customers worldwide in May, an increase of 3.5 percent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “May was a successful month for the Volkswagen brand. Our deliveries grew in almost all key markets. As a result, our overall delivery figures for the period January to May are at last year’s level. We continued our SUV offensive with the successful launch of the Atlas, thus making our debut in an important segment in the USA. Further new models will reinforce this positive momentum in the coming months. The Volkswagen brand’s competitive position will continue to improve.”

The main trends in May were as follows: 158,000 vehicles were delivered in Europe , representing a marked rise of 6.7 percent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. The West European markets of the Netherlands (+35.6 percent), France (+10.5 percent) and Italy (+9.9 percent) were the main drivers of this positive trend.

In the home market of Germany , 50,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, 6.0 percent more than in May 2016. The new Tiguan remains a particular favorite, and recorded the clearest increase of all Volkswagen models.

The Volkswagen brand also reported further significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe , where deliveries rose by 22.7 percent to 22,900 vehicles. The main driver was Russia with a substantial rise of 27.9 percent. The recently launched new Tiguan, which is produced locally, continues to be very popular with customers there.

30,000 vehicles were handed over to customers in the USA , corresponding to a rise of 4.3 percent. Delivery of the new Atlas SUV built at the factory in Chattanooga/Tennessee commenced in mid-May, and 1,600 models were handed over to customers. The Volkswagen brand has therefore made its debut in a further key segment in the United States.

In the South America region, deliveries ran at 35,000 vehicles, 14.7 percent higher than the previous year. The market in Argentina was one driver of this positive development. Deliveries there rose by 27.5 percent to 10,300 vehicles.

The Volkswagen brand continued on its growth course in China, its largest market, in May. 241,600 vehicles were handed over to customers there, corresponding to a rise of 4.0 percent. There was particularly high demand for the Tiguan family, with 29,100 vehicles (+61 percent) delivered, and the Magotan, where 18,800 models (+44 percent) were handed over. Over 5,000 customers took delivery of the Teramont, the new SUV, in its second full month of sales. Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand: Deliveries to customers by markets May

2016 May

2017 Change (%) Jan.-May 2016 Jan.-May 2017 Change (%) Europe 148,100 158,000 +6.7 727,700 726,000 -0.2 Western Europe 129,400 135,100 +4.4 640,400 623,100 -2.7 Germany 48,000 50,800 +6.0 239,300 225,800 -5.6 Central and Eastern Europe 18,700 22,900 +22.7 87,300 102,900 +18.0 Russia 5,600 7,100 +27.9 27,400 32,300 +17.7 North America 51,600 50,600 -1.9 229,800 229,300 -0.2 USA 28,800 30,000 +4.3 125,200 133,900 +6.9 South America 30,500 35,000 +14.7 150,800 166,500 +10.5 Brazil 20,300 21,600 +6.3 101,200 100,200 -1.0 Asia-Pacific 247,700 254,700 +2.8 1,247,600 1,231,200 -1.3 China 232,400 241,600 +4.0 1,171,800 1,163,200 -0.7 , Worldwide 495,900 513,500 +3.5 2,432,200 2,422,400 -0.4

