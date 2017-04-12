Volkswagen brand deliveries rise in March

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 557,400 vehicles worldwide in March, an increase of 2.5 percent compared with March of the previous year. Significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe was achieved (+17.3 percent). The recovery in South America continued (+19.1 percent). The Volkswagen brand recorded an upward trend in China, its core market (+3.6 percent). The new Tiguan L enjoyed a successful launch there.

The main trends in March were as follows:

In Europe, deliveries rose by 1.1 percent compared with the previous year to 183,700 vehicles. Positive impetus in Western Europe came above all from the markets in Italy (+17.5 percent) and Sweden (+6.2 percent).

In the home market of Germany, 54,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 2.7 percent.

The Central and Eastern Europe region again put up a strong performance, with deliveries in the region increasing by 17.3 percent. This trend was driven by developments on the markets in Russia (+15.7 percent), Poland (+14.7 percent) and the Czech Republic (+20.0 percent).

Deliveries in the USA ran at 27,600 vehicles, 2.7 percent higher than the previous year. The Golf family was particularly successful with deliveries reaching a new monthly record.

The positive trend of the past months continued in the South America region. 38,500 vehicles were handed over to customers, a significant increase of 19.1 percent. The two main markets of Brazil (+16.2 percent) and Argentina (+19.3 percent) accounted for this development.

The Volkswagen brand recorded an upward trend in China, its largest market, in March. 254,300 vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 3.6 percent. This was largely attributable to the new, locally-produced Tiguan L, with deliveries of this model running at 14,700 units in its first full month. In total, deliveries of the Tiguan family increased by 74.2 percent.

In India, the new Ameo developed especially for this market and launched in 2016 continued to boost sales, leading to a significant increase of 39.1 percent compared with the previous year.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand:

Deliveries to customers

by markets March

2016 March

2017 Change (%) Jan.-March 2016 Jan.-March 2017 Change (%) Europe 181,800 183,700 +1.1 429,300 428,200 -0.2 Western Europe 162,900 161,600 -0.8 379,600 369,600 -2.6 Germany 53,400 54,800 +2.7 138,700 129,200 -6.8 Central and Eastern Europe 18,900 22,100 +17.3 49,700 58,700 +18.1 Russia 6,000 7,000 +15.7 15,900 17,900 +12.8 North America 48,000 48,000 -0.1 127,600 132,400 +3.8 USA 26,900 27,600 +2.7 69,300 76,300 +10.1 South America 32,400 38,500 +19.1 88,400 99,700 +12.8 Brazil 22,100 25,600 +16.2 59,600 59,200 -0.6 Asia-Pacific 265,200 272,300 +2.7 770,700 739,700 -4.0 China 245,400 254,300 +3.6 722,800 695,600 -3.8 Worldwide 543,700 557,400 +2.5 1,459,500 1,440,900 -1.3

