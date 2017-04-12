Volkswagen brand deliveries rise in March

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 557,400 vehicles worldwide in March, an increase of 2.5 percent compared with March of the previous year. Significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe was achieved (+17.3 percent). The recovery in South America continued (+19.1 percent). The Volkswagen brand recorded an upward trend in China, its core market (+3.6 percent). The new Tiguan L enjoyed a successful launch there.
The main trends in March were as follows:
- In Europe, deliveries rose by 1.1 percent compared with the previous year to 183,700 vehicles. Positive impetus in Western Europe came above all from the markets in Italy (+17.5 percent) and Sweden (+6.2 percent).
- In the home market of Germany, 54,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 2.7 percent.
- The Central and Eastern Europe region again put up a strong performance, with deliveries in the region increasing by 17.3 percent. This trend was driven by developments on the markets in Russia (+15.7 percent), Poland (+14.7 percent) and the Czech Republic (+20.0 percent).
- Deliveries in the USA ran at 27,600 vehicles, 2.7 percent higher than the previous year. The Golf family was particularly successful with deliveries reaching a new monthly record.
- The positive trend of the past months continued in the South America region. 38,500 vehicles were handed over to customers, a significant increase of 19.1 percent. The two main markets of Brazil (+16.2 percent) and Argentina (+19.3 percent) accounted for this development.
- The Volkswagen brand recorded an upward trend in China, its largest market, in March. 254,300 vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 3.6 percent. This was largely attributable to the new, locally-produced Tiguan L, with deliveries of this model running at 14,700 units in its first full month. In total, deliveries of the Tiguan family increased by 74.2 percent.
- In India, the new Ameo developed especially for this market and launched in 2016 continued to boost sales, leading to a significant increase of 39.1 percent compared with the previous year.
Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand:
|
Deliveries to customers
|
March
|
March
|
Change (%)
|
Jan.-March 2016
|
Jan.-March 2017
|
Change (%)
|
Europe
|
181,800
|
183,700
|
+1.1
|
429,300
|
428,200
|
-0.2
|
Western Europe
|
162,900
|
161,600
|
-0.8
|
379,600
|
369,600
|
-2.6
|
Germany
|
53,400
|
54,800
|
+2.7
|
138,700
|
129,200
|
-6.8
|
Central and Eastern Europe
|
18,900
|
22,100
|
+17.3
|
49,700
|
58,700
|
+18.1
|
Russia
|
6,000
|
7,000
|
+15.7
|
15,900
|
17,900
|
+12.8
|
North America
|
48,000
|
48,000
|
-0.1
|
127,600
|
132,400
|
+3.8
|
USA
|
26,900
|
27,600
|
+2.7
|
69,300
|
76,300
|
+10.1
|
South America
|
32,400
|
38,500
|
+19.1
|
88,400
|
99,700
|
+12.8
|
Brazil
|
22,100
|
25,600
|
+16.2
|
59,600
|
59,200
|
-0.6
|
Asia-Pacific
|
265,200
|
272,300
|
+2.7
|
770,700
|
739,700
|
-4.0
|
China
|
245,400
|
254,300
|
+3.6
|
722,800
|
695,600
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
543,700
|
557,400
|
+2.5
|
1,459,500
|
1,440,900
|
-1.3