Volkswagen brand deliveries in February at previous year’s level

In February 2017, the Volkswagen brand handed over 384,100 vehicles to customers throughout the world, corresponding to a fall of 2.6 percent compared with the previous year. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “Worldwide deliveries by the Volkswagen brand reached almost the same level as last year. We achieved gratifying growth in the Americas, while certain European markets were affected by the model changeover in the Golf family, as expected. In our home market of Germany, the extension of leasing terms for employees also had a significant impact. Over the next few months, we expect that the large number of new models such as the Arteon and the new Polo will have a positive impact in Europe too.”

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand

Deliveries to customers by markets February

2016 February

2017 Change (%) Jan.-Feb. 2016 Jan.-Feb. 2017 Change (%) Europe 126,400 114,400 -9.5 247,500 241,100 -2.6 Western Europe 110,500 95,500 -13.6 216,700 204,600 -5.6 Germany 44,600 35,800 -19.8 85,200 74,300 -12.8 Central and Eastern Europe 15,900 18,900 +18.6 30,800 36,500 +18.6 Russia 5,400 6,400 +17.8 9,900 10,900 +11.0 North America 41,000 43,000 +4.9 79,500 84,400 +6.1 USA 22,300 25,100 +12.7 42,400 48,700 +14.8 South America 27,000 28,700 +6.3 56,000 61,200 +9.2 Brazil 18,000 17,000 -5.8 37,500 33,600 -10.4 Asia-Pacific 185,200 184,100 -0.5 505,600 467,300 -7.6 China 170,500 170,500 +0.0 477,400 441,300 -7.6 Worldwide 394,400 384,100 -2.6 915,900 880,000 -3.9

The main trends in February were as follows:

In Europe, deliveries fell by 9.5 percent compared with the previous year, to 114,400 vehicles. In Spain and the Netherlands, deliveries were affected by the model changeover in the Golf family.

In the home market of Germany, 35,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, 19.8 percent fewer than the previous year. As in previous months, the main reason was the extension in the leasing terms for employees. The model changeover in the high-volume Golf family also had an effect.

In Russia, deliveries were increased by 17.8 percent to 6,400 vehicles. The successful market launch of the new Tiguan was the main driver behind this development and also boosted other markets in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, such as the Czech Republic (+25.6 percent) and Poland (+21.0 percent).

In the USA, 25,100 vehicles were delivered, representing a gratifying increase of 12.7 percent. The Tiguan, Golf Estate (SportWagon including Alltrack), e-Golf and Golf R all achieved new sales records in February.

In South America, 28,700 vehicles were handed over to customers, representing an increase of 6.3 percent. This development was due to special effects in Argentina, where deliveries were 24.5 percent higher than the previous year. Deliveries in February 2016 had been especially low as a result of difficult economic and political conditions and were therefore significantly exceeded in 2017.

The significant reduction in tax concessions for vehicles with small displacements in China as of the end of 2016 continues to have an impact on the market. In Volkswagen’s largest sales market, deliveries reached precisely the previous year’s level, at 170,500 vehicles.

In India, demand for the new Ameo remained strong, leading to a significant increase of 45.0 percent in deliveries. This model was developed especially for the Indian market and was introduced successfully in 2016.

About the Volkswagen brand: “We make the future real”

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets throughout the world and produces vehicles at over 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2016, Volkswagen produced about 5.99 million vehicles including bestselling models such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta or Passat. Currently, 218,000 people work for Volkswagen across the globe. The brand also has 7,700 dealerships with 74,000 employees.

Volkswagen is forging ahead consistently with the further development of automobile production.

E-mobility, Smart mobility and the digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic topics for

the future.

