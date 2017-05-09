Volkswagen brand deliveries in April slightly below previous year’s level

In April 2017, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 468,000 vehicles throughout the world, corresponding to a slight fall of 1.8 percent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “Volkswagen brand deliveries in April were slightly below the figure for the previous year, as were overall market delivery figures for Europe and the USA. The main reason was the loss of two working days in April this year as a result of the later date of Easter compared with 2016. Another reason was the scheduled model replacement of the Golf family in Western Europe. On the other hand, we continued our upward trend in China and successfully launched the Teramont, our new large SUV. The Tiguan also continues to be very successful. Since its market launch, it has already been ordered by more than 355,000 customers.”

The main trends in April were as follows:

In Europe, 139,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to a fall of 7.0 percent compared with April 2016. In certain key markets in Western Europe, deliveries were, as expected, affected by the scheduled model replacement of the Golf family.

In the home market of Germany, 45,800 vehicles were delivered, 13.0 percent fewer than in April 2016. Apart from the replacement of the Golf, this figure was affected by the loss of two working days over Easter.

Growth in the region of Central and Eastern Europe was continued. Deliveries rose by 12.9 percent to 21,400 vehicles. Russia made a key contribution with significant growth of 21.4 percent and has therefore achieved a turnaround. Especially the new Tiguan is benefiting from strong demand in Russia.

In the USA, in a slightly contracting overall market, 27,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to growth of 1.6 percent. Especially the Golf Estate (SportWagen) and the Golf Alltrack benefited from increased popularity with customers.

In the region of South America, deliveries were at about the previous year’s level, at 31,900 vehicles (-0.2 percent).

The Volkswagen brand continued its upward trend in its largest market, China, in April. 226,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to growth of 4.3 percent. This development was especially driven by SUV models. Deliveries of the Tiguan family with the new Tiguan L rose by 42.5% to 25,900 vehicles. The Teramont, the new large SUV model, was successfully launched and handed over to 4,200 customers in the first full month of deliveries.

The new Ameo, which has been available since mid-2016, generated further growth in India. Deliveries rose by 13.1 percent to 3,300 vehicles.

