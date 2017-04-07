Visteon to announce first-quarter 2017 results on Thursday, April 27

Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) plans to release its first-quarter 2017 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196

Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404

(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials and other supplemental information will be accessible in the investors section of Visteon’s website. A news release on Visteon’s first-quarter results will be available in the news section of the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 4521457. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.