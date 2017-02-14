VisiConsult: New approach for X-ray weld inspection of pipeline segments

As pipelines are safety relevant parts the demanding international quality standards require a hundred percent quality inspection of the welding lines. During the welding process a broad variety of defects like porosities or cracks can occur. An undiscovered failure can lead to severe consequences and liability charges for manufacturers. Therefore, it is necessary to inspect welding lines on pipes and tanks through extensive non-destructive testing (NDT). Over decades these tests have been done by analogue technique by exposing X-ray films (RT). In the last 10 – 15 years it became more and more common to use Digital Radiography (DR). This modern approach helps to achieve the quality control and achieving requirements, while providing cost reduction through a high degree of automation.

VisiConsult X-ray System & Solutions GmbH has developed a completely new setup incorporating new high-tech materials for digital flat panels. Instead of using a massive steel boom a carbon fiber tube is used. The weight of the tube is less than 100 kg, which leads to a very stable and massive lifting device.It also allows innovative cooling systems to operate on the inside. This results in a lighter setup, longer detector lifetime and faster operation principle.

The innovative approach of carbon fiber tubes is only one of many developments made by VisiConsult in the last years. Further X-ray inspections solutions like cabinet systems for the automotive industry, gantry systems for the aerospace industry and mobile systems for the security sector get improved steadily and are distributed all around the globe. As the family company also supplies customized solutions for industrial X-ray inspection, it is the best choice for all manufacturers, which need a sophisticated quality control of their production material.

The specialist for customized X-ray inspection solutions and automation

VisiConsult is a family owned company located in Northern Germany and the leading specialist for customized X-ray inspection systems. To ensure the renown premium quality all products are developed and produced locally in Germany as turnkey solutions. This leads to cutting edge technology and a high flexibility. Being active in several fields like Non Destructive Testing (NDT), public Security and the electronics manufacturing industries VisiConsult offers a sophisticated product portfolio.

The company philosophy is to solve the customer’s inspection problems with tailored solutions combined with a premium post-installation service and support. More than 25 years of expertise in Automatic Defect Recognition (ADR) and image enhancement for a broad variety of industries combined with experienced engineers result in solutions that set new industry standards. VisiConsult is always looking forward to new challenges and is proud to be known as a reliable partner with sustainable products. Through an international network of trained representatives all around the world a reliable first-line sales and service network is spanning the globe.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.