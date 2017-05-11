VIN No. 1 of the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso Special Edition sells on same day offered on Gilt.com

Gilt.com, the innovative online shopping destination, and the FIAT Brand North America, partnered to sell VIN No. 1 of the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso Special Edition. The sale of the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso launched on Tuesday, May 9, on Gilt.com at 9 a.m. Eastern and was sold within a day of the launch. The purchase price for the stylish Prima Edizione Lusso Fiat 124 Spider was $31,500 and included a Prima gift worth $500 and a $1,000 Gilt Travel Credit to spend any way the guest would like.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with FIAT on another unique partnership by exclusively selling this special edition 124 Spider Prima Edizione on Gilt,” says Brittany Billings, VP of Business Development, Global Partnerships, and Talent & Promotional Partnerships, Gilt. “We continuously curate unique and exciting offerings and know the FIAT brand and associated lifestyle resonates with our members.”

“More and more consumers are seeking unique shopping purchases through an online experience, and the fact that the Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition sold within 24 hours is a testament to both the vehicle and the Gilt platform through which it was offered,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Our alliance with Gilt has allowed FIAT to expand the awareness of our brand by specifically attracting these consumers through its fashion and lifestyle site. The opportunity to own VIN No. 1 of the limited Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso Special Edition – the first of only 124 vehicles made to celebrate its return to the U.S. – gave one passionate FIAT consumer the exclusive chance to own a vehicle unlike any other, one that was designed in Italy and whose legacy is derived from one of FIAT’s most beautiful cars of all time.”

The all-new 2017 Fiat 124 Spider, designed at Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider. The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful bodyside, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio. Features such as the hexagonal upper grille and grille pattern, “power domes” on the hood and sharp horizontal rear lamps call to mind details of the historic Spider.

