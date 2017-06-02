Versatile and sporty new high-tech flagship for all-new Mégane range

The All-New Renault Mégane has gained a versatile and sporty new flagship with the launch of the GT dCi 165 Auto EDC. Available in both hatchback and Sport Tourer bodystyles, the new twin-turbo engine is the most powerful 1.6-litre diesel available on the market today with power and torque output of 165hp and 380Nm respectively.

The latest addition to the GT range, developed and engineered by Renault Sport, the GT dCi 165 Auto EDC is ideal for drivers who like to access torque at low revs for enjoyable performance in all conditions. It is mated to Renault’s sophisticated, smooth-shifting six-speed Efficient Dual-Clutch (EDC) gearbox.

The GT dCi 165 Auto EDC is capable of 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds with a top speed of 133mph, yet still returns NEDC combined-cycle fuel consumption of 61.4mpg and CO2 of 120g/km. The figures for the Sport Tourer are 8.9sec, 133mph, 61.4mpg and 124g/km respectively.

Renault Sport-developed technology

The GT dCi 165 Auto EDC’s performance enables drivers to make the most of its Renault Sport-developed suspension and 4Control chassis with four-wheel steering for a safe, yet dynamic experience on twisty roads.

At speeds of less than 50mph in Sport mode and 37mph in other modes the front and rear wheels turn in opposite directions, by up to 2.7 degrees at the back, giving the GT the manoeuvrability of a shorter-wheelbase vehicle. At higher speeds the front and rear wheels steer in the same direction, turning by up to 1 degree at the back, for greater stability. 4Control calculates the angle of the rear wheels 100 times a second and adjusts them as necessary.

Ride comfort and handling has been enhanced thanks to specific springs, dampers and anti-roll bar settings by Renault Sport.

Sporty looks

Exterior and interior enhancements give the GT a more sporty and dynamic appearance. At the front, a wider lower air intake with a honeycomb-pattern mesh is flanked by lateral scoops. Dark metal, diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels and door mirror housings match the finish on the front air scoops and rear diffuser. Iron Blue metallic body colour is exclusive to the GT & GT Line range at £645.

Inside, the GT’s sports front seats feature additional lateral support to the base and backrest and integral headrests, blue top-stitching and a chequered logo. The upholstery options – in fabric or Alcantara – provide hints of blue, whilst the steering wheel is leather. The GT features an auto-dimming rearview mirror and chrome door sill plates with the Renaultsport logo.

Safety

The use of the Alliance CMF platform to manufacture the All-New Renault Mégane means a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are available to improve safety. Standard equipment for the GT Nav includes the Visio system (lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction and understeer control, ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), speed limiter, and automatic headlights and windscreen wipers.

Premium equipment

The All-New Mégane gives customers a level of specification and equipment usually expected in the class above. In the case of the GT, this includes a hands-free keycard, automatic Dual Zone climate control, full LED headlights and a rear parking camera with front & rear parking sensors. For comfort, the driver’s seat adjusts for height and lumbar support and the steering wheel adjusts for rake and reach.

The R-LINK2 multimedia system features an 8.7-inch portrait display which is highly responsive and can be operated with pinch and zoom movements, just like a smartphone or tablet. It gives access to TomTom® LIVE services with Western EU mapping, DAB/ FM/AM tuner, Bluetooth® audio streaming and vehicle apps.

The Multi-Sense system is another technology from the segment above, allowing owners to personalise the driving experience using technology first introduced on Renault’s D-segment models. Multi-Sense can be used to modify the throttle pedal and engine response, engine sound, steering weight, the speed of the Auto EDC gear changes, TFT instrument display design and interior lighting ambience through a choice of five colours.

Peace of mind

All versions provide the peace of mind of Renault’s 4+ warranty and assistance package. The car is protected by Renault for four years or 100,000 miles (first two years have no mileage limit). In the event of a breakdown, Renault provides emergency roadside repairs or towing to the nearest dealer 24/7 every day of the year, plus three years’ European cover. There is also a three-year paint warranty and 12 years’ cover against corrosion.

Servicing is required once a year or every 18,000 miles.

Manufacturing

Built at the Palencia plant in Spain alongside the Kadjar, the Mégane uses the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s versatile new Common Module Family (CMF) architecture, which is used on the Espace, Talisman and Kadjar. The platform allows a wide range of cars of different sizes to be created using a variety of modules consisting of out-of-view parts, and is based around five available modules: cockpit, engine bay, front underbody, rear underbody and electronic architecture.

The factory is a success story for Renault with an increase in workforce from 1,900 to 4,200 in the past two years. A third shift has been re-introduced, output has more than doubled from 600 cars a day to 1,350 and in 2016 the plant produced more than 300,000 cars.

The All-New Mégane bodies are made in a new fully automated assembly shop, equipped more than 350 new robots. A new paint facility, resulting from the Alliance’s collaboration with Daimler, includes a light booth which can identify the most minute colour differences between panels painted on-site or brought in from suppliers.

The All-New Mégane was subjected to a painstaking development process followed by a series of tests in extreme conditions to ensure its reliability and durability. It underwent 710,000 kilometres (450,000 miles) of testing on Renault’s punishing tracks – the equivalent of 2.1 million kilometres (almost 1.2 million miles) of real-world use. Twenty-five prototypes covered more than 1.2 million kilometres (750,000 miles) each to identify any possible problems.

