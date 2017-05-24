Veloster one of the ‘Coolest Cars Under $18K’ according to Kelley Blue Book

In another recognition of its delivering both value and fun for drivers in the compact category, Hyundai’s 2017 Veloster has been honored by Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com with inclusion in its annual ‘10 Coolest Cars Under $18,000’ list. As one of Kelley Blue Book’s longest running lists, the recognition highlights dynamic vehicles that remain affordable to a wide array of consumers.

“When we look at these rankings, we factor in not only price but what we describe as a ‘cool factor’ represented by a vehicle being both fun to drive and fun to own,” said Jack R. Nerad, executive editorial director and executive market analyst for Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com. “The Veloster definitely fits the bill here, with a visual styling and ownership value that gives first-time owners and other budget-conscious buyers a fun experience without having to break the bank.”

Kelley Blue Book awarded the Veloster citing its “utterly unique” styling, particularly the three-door configuration, coupled with a long warranty and low price to offer consumers high value. With bold design features on both interior and exterior, an available 6-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission and a five-star NHTSA safety rating, the Veloster provides value and owner experience like nothing else in its class.

“Vehicles at this price point are often associated with less styling or performance, but the Veloster delivers a unique and youthful design with fun-to-drive characteristics,” said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Part of our commitment to provide ‘better’ for our customers means eliminating compromises, and this recognition is an indication that the Veloster provides exactly that.”

